UKRAINE

Why has Oslo taken in a low number of Ukrainian refugees?

Norwegian capacity Oslo has the capacity to take in thousands of refugees from Ukraine but has so far only received 31 persons from state authorities, according to a report.

Published: 26 April 2022 14:23 CEST
Ukrainian refugees in romania
Ukrainian refugees near the border with Romania earlier this month. Authorities in Norwegian capital Oslo want the Nordic country's central agencies to speed up the resettlement process. Photo: Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

Although the Oslo city government quickly arranged 2,000 available places for Ukrainian refugees to be accommodated in the city shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, only a small number have so far been placed in the city by central authorities, local media Vårt Oslo reports.

The low number is not a result of a lack of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Norway in general, with 14,536 persons from Ukraine having so far applied for asylum in the country according to recent data from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI).

A elected official from the Oslo city government said in comments reported by Vårt Oslo that the low number was related to a backlog at the Directorate of Integration and Diversity (Integrerings- og mangfoldsdirektoratet, IMDi).

“We have received 31 Ukrainian refugees who must be housed,” the city council’s deputy deputy leader and head of finance Einar Wilhelmsen told Vårt Oslo.

“We have been quite frustrated about how slowly it’s going. The reason it’s going slowly is that refugees must be registered while they are still at asylum centres,” he said.

Part of the registration process conducted by IMDi includes asking refugees three questions, according to Wilhelmsen’s comments to the media.

“I have now found out what the three questions are: Do you have significant health problems, do you have relations or a network in Norway that must be taken into consideration; and do you have pets,” he said.

IMDi last week acknowledged the slow progress of registrations and distribution to municipalities for resettlement of refugees from Ukraine. The agency also stressed that a number of bottlenecks had now been resolved.

“We expect 250-400 refugees to be registered each day. We then expect a clear increase in resettlements,” the IMDi director, Libe Rieber-Mohn, said last week according to media Kommunal Rapport.

The agency said capacity has been increased and arrival questionnaires simplified.

But Wilhelmsen called for further streamlining of the process.

“Registration of health issues is not hugely relevant for people who are resettled in Oslo. We have good health services and a compact municipality, so it’s not so important,” he said to Vårt Oslo.

“Having a network elsewhere can be important, but shouldn’t be the reason for delaying resettlement of Ukrainian refugees,” he said.

UKRAINE

Norwegian police: Increased risk of Ukrainian refugees being exploited

It is ‘very probable’ that Ukrainian refugees may be sexually exploited by potential abusers, Kripos, Norway’s serious crime agency, said Friday.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:58 CEST
Kripos, which monitors how vulnerable Ukrainian refugees will be to sexual exploitation and abuse, has said that it is very probable that asylum seekers from Ukraine will be vulnerable to sexual exploitation in Norway. 

“This means that we consider that it is very probable that abusers will use the refugee flow to exploit and commit sexual abuse,” Emil Kofoed, head of the section for sexual offences in Kripos, told public broadcaster NRK

The crime agency previously has said that it was ‘probable’ that Ukrainian refugees could become the victims of sexual abuse but has now upgraded their assessment due to an increased number of refugees and several incidents. 

In Tromsø, a man in his 20s is charged with raping a 17-year-old Ukrainian, a charge which the man denies. 

Additionally, many refugees arriving in Norway are women and children, a group which Kripos believes is particularly vulnerable. 

Kofoed added that there had been a small number of incidents in relation to the number of refugees refugees. 

Norway’s serious crime agency will present a report to the Minister of Justice, Emillie Enger Mehl, on Friday, which will include its updated risk assessment. 

Earlier this week, broadcaster TV2 reported that several police districts said that they had received a number of tips about people trying to exploit refugees. 

“We take this very seriously, and therefore we have increased our awareness around these concerns. We are actively working on several initiatives”, the chief of staff in Oslo’s police district, Harald Nilssen, said.

READ MORE: Norwegian police warn of exploitation of Ukrainian refugees

