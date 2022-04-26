Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Corona Commission submits its final report

The head of the Corona Commission, Egil Matsen, will hand over the report to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre this afternoon.

The first report assessed how the government dealt with the pandemic when it first emerged in 2020 and the run-up to the first lockdown in Norway.

The second report will look at the handling of the pandemic until the end of October last year.

Newspaper Aftenposten has reported that the commission wants to see the number of intensive care staff increase.

Oslo: Resettlement of Ukrainian refugees taking too long

Oslo Municipality has said that it thinks the resettlement of refugees is taking too long. The city council in the capital has said it has the capacity to take around 2,000 refugees but has so far only received 31.

“We have received 31 Ukrainian refugees to be settled. However, we have been very frustrated that it is going very slowly. It is slow because the refugees must be mapped while they are still in reception,” Einar Wilhemsen, finance councillor and deputy chairman of the city council, told Oslo-based publication Vårt Oslo.

When refugees arrive in Norway, they will typically stay at reception centres before being resettled elsewhere once they have been processed.

So far, 14,536 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in Norway.

Avalanche warnings increased

The risk of avalanches has increased in several places in northern Norway.

The danger warning has been increased to orange, meaning significant danger.

Lower temperatures, wind and snow showers are the reason why the risk level will be increased from Wednesday, meteorologists from Varsom said.

The risk of avalanches is moderate to significant in the areas of Western Finnmark, North Troms, Lyngen and Tromsø.

Earlier this month, three skiers from France died in an avalanche.

Oslo airport adopts new taxi system

On Monday, Oslo Gardermoen, Norway’s busiest airport, adopted a new digital taxi system.

The new system will give travellers an overview of the costs, the vehicle and the person driving it.

“We have been looking forward to this. Although the vast majority have pleasant experiences with the taxi drivers with us, we have seen some episodes where travellers report that they almost feel cheated and have had bad experiences,” director of the airport, Stine Ramstad Westby, told newswire NTB.

The solution was developed alongside Rubynor Flytaxien, which has been given a licence to become the operator of taxis at the airport.