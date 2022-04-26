Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

A report on Norway’s handling of the pandemic, avalanche warnings and the refugee resettlement process taking too long are among the main stories from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 26 April 2022 09:16 CEST
Oslo City Hall.
Read about a new airport taxi system, Ukrainian refugees, avalanches and a new report on the handling of the pandemic in Norway. Pictured is Oslo City Hall.Photo by Eirik Skarstein on Unsplash

Corona Commission submits its final report 

The head of the Corona Commission, Egil Matsen, will hand over the report to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre this afternoon. 

The first report assessed how the government dealt with the pandemic when it first emerged in 2020 and the run-up to the first lockdown in Norway. 

The second report will look at the handling of the pandemic until the end of October last year. 

Newspaper Aftenposten has reported that the commission wants to see the number of intensive care staff increase. 

Oslo: Resettlement of Ukrainian refugees taking too long

Oslo Municipality has said that it thinks the resettlement of refugees is taking too long. The city council in the capital has said it has the capacity to take around 2,000 refugees but has so far only received 31. 

“We have received 31 Ukrainian refugees to be settled. However, we have been very frustrated that it is going very slowly. It is slow because the refugees must be mapped while they are still in reception,” Einar Wilhemsen, finance councillor and deputy chairman of the city council, told Oslo-based publication Vårt Oslo

When refugees arrive in Norway, they will typically stay at reception centres before being resettled elsewhere once they have been processed. 

So far, 14,536 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in Norway. 

READ ALSO: Increased risk of Ukrainian refugees being exploited

Avalanche warnings increased

The risk of avalanches has increased in several places in northern Norway. 

The danger warning has been increased to orange, meaning significant danger. 

Lower temperatures, wind and snow showers are the reason why the risk level will be increased from Wednesday, meteorologists from Varsom said

The risk of avalanches is moderate to significant in the areas of Western Finnmark, North Troms, Lyngen and Tromsø.

Earlier this month, three skiers from France died in an avalanche.

Oslo airport adopts new taxi system

On Monday, Oslo Gardermoen, Norway’s busiest airport, adopted a new digital taxi system. 

The new system will give travellers an overview of the costs, the vehicle and the person driving it. 

“We have been looking forward to this. Although the vast majority have pleasant experiences with the taxi drivers with us, we have seen some episodes where travellers report that they almost feel cheated and have had bad experiences,” director of the airport, Stine Ramstad Westby, told newswire NTB. 

The solution was developed alongside Rubynor Flytaxien, which has been given a licence to become the operator of taxis at the airport. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

A car crashing into a crowd, a strike being averted, and the potential return of the sugar tax are among the main news stories from Norway on Monday. 

Published: 25 April 2022 09:21 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

At least six injured after car drives into crowd

A car drove into a crowd at an Oslo motor show on Sunday, injuring at least six people who were rushed to hospital, among them children, police said. 

Police said the number of injuries might be higher as others may have made their way to the hospital independently. 

The accident happened at a motor show held in a car park outside a horse racing track. The cause of the accident is not yet known. 

Video footage showed a car reversing at high speed when the driver appeared to lose control, causing the vehicle to swerve into the crowd. 

Police told reporters that the injuries were serious for at least one of the injured. 

Majority in favour of sending more weapons to Ukraine 

82 percent of Norwegians have said that they are in favour of sending more military equipment, a survey conducted by Norstat has revealed. 

Almost two-thirds said that they believe that Norway had given too little military equipment to Ukraine in the past. 

“That the whole of Norway is now united in the demand for more weapons to Ukraine is an important signal to our politicians that help must now be stepped up,” Jørn Sund-Henriksen, from the Norwegian-Ukrainian Friends Association, told newswire NTB. 

Organisations pushing for the return of the sugar tax 

As part of the government’s public health report, several organisations have said that they want to see the return of the sugar tax, newspaper Aftenposten reports. 

The taxes on chocolate, sugar products, and non-alcoholic beverages were removed last year, with the tax only being retained on sugar itself rather than products containing it. 

The National Association for Public Health, the National Association for Heart and Lung Disease, the Cancer Society, the Diabetes Associations and the Dental Association, and the Consumer Council want the tax reintroduced for food. 

Hotel strike averted

Hotel staff in Norway will not strike after an agreement was reached on Sunday to increase salaries and improve working conditions for those in hotels, restaurants and catering. 

The agreement was struck between the United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet) and the Norwegian Hospitality Association (NHO Reiseliv) on salaries and conditions for employees in hotels, restaurants and catering. 

A total of 1,250 staff would’ve been taken out on strike if an agreement wasn’t reached. 

READ MORE: Salary increase averts hotel staff strikes in Norway

SHOW COMMENTS