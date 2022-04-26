Are you interested in writing for The Local Norway?

Our job at The Local is to explain Norwegian news and the complexities of life in Norway to readers.

Our readers are mostly foreign nationals living in the country or people living all around the world who happen to have a particular interest in Norway. They may be regular visitors or just simply dream of moving to the country one day.

Our overall goal is to be a kind of one-stop shop for our readers so they can get all the relevant news and analysis, essential practical information and cultural context they need about Norway in one place.

And we need journalists and writers to help us do it.

So if you’d like to help explain Norway to a foreign audience and have the relevant journalistic and writing experience then feel free to get in touch.

We are looking for versatile writers based in Norway who understand the country, read The Local and hopefully have plenty of ideas for articles that will be valuable to our readers.

Please send a CV and covering email to [email protected]