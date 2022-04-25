For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader Question: How can I move to Norway to be with my adult children?
Thinking of moving to Norway to be closer to your children? Depending on your situation, that may be easier said than done. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 25 April 2022 11:36 CEST
If you want to move to Norway to be with family, then you should be aware that there are a number of strict rules. Pictured is Trolltunga. Photo by Benjamin Davies on Unsplash
For members
IMMIGRATION
What are the rules for moving to Norway to be with family?
Norway's immigration rules can be pretty confusing at the best of times. Here are the rules you need to know about if you want to move to Norway to be with loved ones.
Published: 22 April 2022 14:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments