Norwegian police spray tear gas during planned Koran-burning demonstration

The anti-Muslim organisation “Sian” held the demonstration in Sandefjord, which is about 90 kilometres south of Oslo, where they planned to burn the Koran.

“Right now it’s a little unpredictable here. There are a number of gatherings with people who push towards the blockade, and the police have had to use gas against them”, station manager Siw Thokle at Sandefjord police station said.

There have also been a number of counter-protesters, and the police estimate that between 300 and 400 people have turned up.

Motdemonstrantene prøver å rive ned sperringene. Politiet truer med bruk av tåregass.SIAN har ennå ikke kommet. pic.twitter.com/O1AwRBN6CX — Helge Lurås (@helgeluras) April 23, 2022

Situasjonen i Sandefjord virker veldig volatil. Det er så vidt politiet har kontroll. pic.twitter.com/eDCBI0kMSe — Helge Lurås (@helgeluras) April 23, 2022

Sian began their demonstration at 3pm and police interrupted it at 4.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

Sian’s own video footage from the demonstration shows stones and eggs being thrown at its members.

The police chief says that Sian’s leader, Lars Thorsen, has warned that the Koran will be burned during the planned demonstration.

“He has said that he considers it necessary. Basically, it is not a criminal offence to burn the Koran, and we therefore have no plans to intervene against it. Work is now being done to calm the mood,” Thokle said.

She emphasised that the police are present in large numbers.

Koran-burning, which Rasmus Paludan, the leader of far-right party Stram Kurs has been behind in Sweden, has led to unrest in several Swedish cities.

