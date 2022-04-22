Norwegian supermarket recalls vegetarian burgers over unlisted allergen

Coop’s beetroot, green beans and peas, and mushroom vegetarian burgers have been recalled as egg white powder, an allergen, has not been included in the list of ingredients.
“There is a requirement that allergens must be highlighted in the list of ingredients for products so that it is easy for allergy sufferers to see this has not been done for Coop Vegetardag Burger of green beans and peas, Coop Vegetardag Burger of beets and Coop Vegetardag Burger of mushrooms. Therefore, we recall the products,” Harald Kristiansen from Coop Norway said in a press release.
Customers will be able to get a refund for the products they return.
The recall applies to the whole of Coop’s ‘Vegetar-Dag’ burger range.
“However, it is important to emphasize that there is nothing wrong with the products, but it can pose a health risk to people with egg allergies if they do not see in the ingredient list that the product contains egg white powder,” Kristiansen said.
