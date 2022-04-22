Read news from:
UKRAINE

Norwegian police: Increased risk of Ukrainian refugees being exploited

It is ‘very probable’ that Ukrainian refugees may be sexually exploited by potential abusers, Kripos, Norway’s serious crime agency, said Friday.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:58 CEST
Ukrainian refugees in France.
Norway's serious crime agency, Kripos, has said that it is veryl likely that Ukrianian refugees will face sexual explotation. Picture: Ukrainian refugees sort their belongings as they arrive from Moldova at the international airport of Bordeaux in Merignac on April 21, 2022. Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP.

Kripos, which monitors how vulnerable Ukrainian refugees will be to sexual exploitation and abuse, has said that it is very probable that asylum seekers from Ukraine will be vulnerable to sexual exploitation in Norway. 

“This means that we consider that it is very probable that abusers will use the refugee flow to exploit and commit sexual abuse,” Emil Kofoed, head of the section for sexual offences in Kripos, told public broadcaster NRK

The crime agency previously has said that it was ‘probable’ that Ukrainian refugees could become the victims of sexual abuse but has now upgraded their assessment due to an increased number of refugees and several incidents. 

In Tromsø, a man in his 20s is charged with raping a 17-year-old Ukrainian, a charge which the man denies. 

Additionally, many refugees arriving in Norway are women and children, a group which Kripos believes is particularly vulnerable. 

Kofoed added that there had been a small number of incidents in relation to the number of refugees refugees. 

Norway’s serious crime agency will present a report to the Minister of Justice, Emillie Enger Mehl, on Friday, which will include its updated risk assessment. 

Earlier this week, broadcaster TV2 reported that several police districts said that they had received a number of tips about people trying to exploit refugees. 

“We take this very seriously, and therefore we have increased our awareness around these concerns. We are actively working on several initiatives”, the chief of staff in Oslo’s police district, Harald Nilssen, said.

READ MORE: Norwegian police warn of exploitation of Ukrainian refugees

UKRAINE

Norway sends Ukraine 100 anti-air missiles

Norway has given Ukraine around 100 French-made Mistral anti-air missiles, the government said on Wednesday.

Published: 20 April 2022 11:51 CEST
The Mistral launchers and missiles, which have already been delivered, had until now been mounted on Norwegian navy vessels, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Built from the end of the 1980s by defence group Matra, which later merged with European missile developer MBDA, the Mistral is a very short-range surface-to-air missile. It can be used on vehicles, ships and helicopters, or be portable.

In a video speech to the Norwegian parliament at the end of March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had asked Oslo for anti-air missiles, albeit the more modern NASAMS type made by Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

“The (Mistral) missile is to be retired from the Norwegian military but it is still a modern and efficient weapon that will be of great use to Ukraine”, Norway Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in the statement.

“Other countries have also donated similar weapons systems”, he said.

Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, Norway has already provided Ukraine with some 4,000 anti-tank weapons and other smaller military equipment.

