Norwegian police: Increased risk of Ukrainian refugees being exploited

It is ‘very probable’ that Ukrainians may be sexually exploited, Kripos, Norway’s serious crime agency, said Friday.

Kripos, which monitors how vulnerable Ukrainian refugees will be to sexual exploitation and abuse, has said that it is very probable that asylum seekers from Ukraine will be vulnerable to sexual exploitation in Norway.

“This means that we consider that it is very probable that abusers will use the refugee flow to exploit and commit sexual abuse,” Emil Kofoed, head of the section for sexual offences in Kripos, told public broadcaster NRK.

The crime agency previously has said that it was ‘probable’ that Ukrainian refugees could become the victims of sexual abuse but has now upgraded their assessment due to an increased number of refugees and several incidents.

In Tromsø, a man in his 20s is charged with raping a 17-year-old Ukrainian, a charge which the man denies.

Additionally, many refugees arriving in Norway are women and children, a group which Kripos believes is particularly vulnerable.

Kofoed added that there had been a small number of incidents in relation to the number of refugees refugees.

Norway’s serious crime agency will present a report to the Minister of Justice, Emillie Enger Mehl, on Friday, which will include its updated risk assessment.

Earlier this week, broadcaster TV2 reported that several police districts said that they had received a number of tips about people trying to exploit refugees.

“We take this very seriously, and therefore we have increased our awareness around these concerns. We are actively working on several initiatives”, the chief of staff in Oslo’s police district, Harald Nilssen, said.

