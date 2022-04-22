Read news from:
Norwegian expression of the day: Du skal ikke skue hunden på hårene

There’s a lot more to a dog than its fur, or so Norwegians say. 

Published: 22 April 2022 16:12 CEST
You shouldn't judge a dog by its fur.
As you'll be aware, you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. Caption Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash / Nicolas Raymond/FlickR

What does it mean? 

Directly translated, it means ‘You shouldn’t judge a dog on its hairs’. Almost everyone will have heard of its closely related English colloquialism ‘you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover’. 

Essentially the two mean the same thing, meaning you shouldn’t jump to assumptions about how someone or something looks on the outside and that it’s what’s inside that counts. 

Why do I need to know this? 

This saying is a classic example of how languages will often share idioms with very similar meanings, but will have slightly different wordings. 

Another example would be ‘storm i et vannglass’ (storm in a glass of water), which is an exaggeration or escalation of something not very important- similar to a storm in a teacup. 

Å grave ned stridsøksen (to bury the battle-axe) would be another example, being a close cousin of burying the hatchet. 

However, it isn’t clear whether the teacup is added to the English saying and the battle-axe added to the Norwegian one is done to add some regional flavour to the expressions. 

Use it like this: 

Min nye kollega ser ut som han ikke tar jobben sin seriøst for han kommer på morgenmøtet med joggebukser.

(It seems like my new colleague doesn’t take his job seriously. He always shows up to the morning meeting in sweatpants.) 

Det kan hende du tar feil. du må ikke skue hunden på hårene

(You might be wrong. Don’t judge a book by its cover) 

Although in this case, the person taking exception to their colleague’s dress sense may be onto something. 

Norwegian word of the day: Matpakke 

The humble 'matpakke' may be a simple word to learn, but the daily tradition gives a big insight into Norway.

Published: 13 April 2022 17:45 CEST
What does it mean? 

Directly translated, this means “food package”. What it actually means is packed lunch. It applies to any meal you bring with you to work, pack for your kids to take to school or take on a hike. 

However, while it may mean packed lunch, it’s typically referring to the traditional bread with some kind of pålegg combo and accompanied by some sort of fruit or veg. Pålegg in itself is a unique and almost untranslatable word. It means “on-layer” but refers to anything you’d put on top of a slice of bread. 

This encompasses everything from smoked fish to peanut butter and cheese and meats. To learn more about pålegg, click here

The slices of bread and spread are normally separated with matpapir (food paper) to stop them from making a mess and sticking together. 

Why do I need to know this? 

The matpakke is a part of many Norwegians’ daily routine. Some would even go as far as to call it a tradition or rite of passage. 

Many will have the same packed lunch over and over again with little variation. Why Norwegians do this isn’t clear, and as Norwegians aren’t overly impressed with my habit of combining butter and mayo on the base layer, they may take exception to me asking. If you do know, get in touch! 

One explanation for this may be that eating out in Norway is expensive, meaning many are unlikely to eat out most days. 

Another explanation is that for all of Norway’s work-life balance and generous salaries, the typical lunch break is only half an hour. 

Use it like this

Jeg har pakket to matpakker til oss for turen i dag.

(I have packed two lunches for our trip today.) 

Hva har du på matpakka I dag? 

 (What do you have on your packed lunch today?)

Lise, skal du være med å spise lunsj I kantina I dag? 

(Lise, are you coming to eat lunch in the canteen today?)

Nei takk, jeg har med matpakke.

 (No thanks, I have my packed lunch) 

