Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
The government apologising to gay people, MDMA being trialled as a treatment for depression, and the Minister of Trade wanting to improve competition in the grocery sector are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 21 April 2022 09:23 CEST
MDMA being trialled as a treatment for depression, the governemnt apologising to the LGBT community and a flight being diverted over a bomb threat are among today's stories from Norway. Pictured is Leinsefjord. Photo by Artem Shuba on Unsplash
