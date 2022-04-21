Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

The government apologising to gay people, MDMA being trialled as a treatment for depression, and the Minister of Trade wanting to improve competition in the grocery sector are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday.

Published: 21 April 2022 09:23 CEST
Pictured is Leinesfjord.
MDMA being trialled as a treatment for depression, the governemnt apologising to the LGBT community and a flight being diverted over a bomb threat are among today's stories from Norway. Pictured is Leinsefjord. Photo by Artem Shuba on Unsplash

Government apologises to gay people 50 years after decriminalisation 

The Norwegian government apologised to homosexuals on Wednesday ahead of the 50th anniversary of homosexuality in the Nordic country on Thursday. 

“I would like to apologise on behalf of the Norwegian government for the fact that homosexual people have been treated as criminals and prosecuted by the Norwegian authorities,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said during a public event held together with rights groups.

119 men were convicted between 1902 and 1950 for having sex with other men, under a paragraph of the country’s penal code that was removed on April 21st, 1972, according to the government. 

The government also apologised for the stigma surrounding homosexuality that the criminalisation of homosexuality created. 

“The law had a large symbolic value and meant that queer people were subjected to widespread condemnation, extensive discrimination, slander and blackmail,” the government said.

READ MORE: Norwegian government apologies to gay people 50 years after decriminalisation

Ministry of Trade to look at improving competition in the grocery sector

The government is looking at changes to the law that will reduce the power of major players in the supermarket industry to try and promote healthier competition. 

Minister of Trade and Industry Jan Christian Vestre told public broadcaster NRK that he wants to make it easier for the Norwegian Competition Authority to investigate the grocery sector. 

He has also tasked the head of the competition authority with assessing what the auditor needs to crack down harder on companies that lead to less competition in the market. 

Flight between Oslo and Warsaw diverted over a bomb threat

Several media outlets have reported that a whizz air flight between Warsaw and Oslo had to be diverted due to a bomb threat. 

The flight was diverted to Gdansk, and the airport was temporarily closed, broadcaster TV2 reports. 

The threat turned out to be a hoax, officials in Poland said. 

Norway to trial MDMA as a treatment for depression 

MDMA will be tested as a potential treatment for depression by researchers in Norway, newspaper VG reports

“I am interested in investigating whether there is anything that can help those who do not get better from existing medication,” Tom Morten Kvam, a psychiatrist leading the study, told VG. 

The drug will be used in conjunction with therapy and will be the first study of its kind in the world, according to the paper. 

“The purpose is to determine if the drug MDMA combined with psychotherapy is a safe and feasible treatment for depression. In addition to getting preliminary clues as to whether it has an effect,” Kvam said. 

The study into the use of the drug, which is illegal in Norway, will initially start with 12 participants.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway sends weapons to Ukraine, high energy prices and electric cars are among the main news stories on Wednesday.  

Published: 20 April 2022 09:32 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway sends air defence weapons to Ukraine

Norway has sent 100 Mistral anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, the country’s defence minister announced on Wednesday. 

“(The) Mistral air defence system is an effective weapon that has been used by the Navy, and which will be of great benefit to Ukraine,” Bjørn Arild Gram, minister of defence, said in a statement

Norway’s armed forces had previously planned on phasing out the missiles. The country’s defensive preparedness wouldn’t be compromised by sending the missiles to Ukraine, the ministry said. 

Gram said that despite the army’s plan to phase them out before their donation, they remain a modern and effective weapon. 

The country has previously sent 4,000 M72 anti-tank weapons and protective equipment such as vests and helmets to Ukraine. 

High electricity prices predicted this summer 

The price of electricity is expected to reach seasonal record highs this summer, according to experts. 

“It is expected to be the highest you have ever seen. A price between 1.5 and 2 kroner per kWh is expected in southern Norway- without taxes- this summer,” Tor Reirer Lilleholt, energy analyst, told newspaper VG

Lilleholt added that bills would still go down overall as consumption would be lower than during the winter. 

Norwegian tourism firms accused of an illegal boycott on Svalbard by Russia

Due to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Norwegian tourism operators have decided to stop buying services from Russian state-owned travel firms. 

The move away from state-backed firms has angered the Russian embassy in Oslo, which has called the decision an illegal boycott. 

The move to avoid Russian companies comes after the Svalbard Tourism Council recommended its members stop using services offered by firms backed or owned by the Russian state. 

The decision to boycott was made by private firms and with no input from the Norwegian state. 

The Chairman of the Svalbard Tourism Council has said that the move wasn’t a boycott and that members were free to do what they wanted. 

“It is an invitation to our members. We can do that without any problems. It is up to the members and their value compass to decide if they want to do it,” Ronny Strømnesm, chairman of the board, told newswire NTB. 

500,000 electric cars on Norwegian roads 

The number of electric cars on the roads in Norway has surpassed half a million, the Norwegian Electric Car Association has said. 

The Nissan Leaf was the most common electric car, followed by the Volkswagen e-Golf and Tesla Model 3. 

The association said the figures were an indication that the push toward electric cars in Norway had been a success. 

READ MORE: What you need to know about owning an electric car in Norway

SHOW COMMENTS