How to replace a Norwegian residence card if you lose it 

As a foreign resident in Norway, your residence permit or card, which is essentially proof of legal residence, will become nearly as important as your driving licence or passport.

Should you lose it, or it gets damaged or stolen, then you’ll need to replace it.

Thankfully we’ve put together a guide on what to do if you can’t find your residence card or you need a replacement.

If you lose your card in Norway

If you are in Norway when you need to replace your residence card, then you will need to head to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration’s (UDI) website, where you’ll have the option to order a new card.

If the card has been lost, damaged or stolen, then you’ll be required to pay a 300 kroner fee. You’ll pay for the card when you order a new one.

Please note that only non-EU/EEA nationals are eligible to replace a residence card.

Once on the UDI site, you’ll be asked to fill out an application, and there will be a checklist based on your situation.

To fill out the application, you will need to have your DUF number handy. The DUF number is your registration number stored in the UDI’s system. Everyone who applies for residence will be issued a DUF number.

The number begins with the year of your first application and can be found on any documents relating to your residence in Norway.

In addition to your DUF number, the form will also require information on your residence permit type, and your contact details.

You will then pick the police station where to order your new card from. This will need to be in the municipality or police district where you live.

Signed cover letter and your appointment

One thing which can trip people up is the mention of a signed cover letter a few times throughout the process.

Luckily, this isn’t something you will need to search for or write yourself. Once you’ve booked your appointment with the police, you’ll be sent a form that you need to sign via email. You will need to bring this form, which is the signed cover letter that the UDI checklist refers to with you to the appointment.

After your appointment, your card will be sent to your address within ten days. You will need to list your address as it is on your postbox, meaning you will need to include your cohabitants.

If you lose your residence card while abroad

If you lose your residence permit while abroad, you will need to get in touch with the Embassy of the country you are currently in.

If you have lost a residence card, you will need to sign a detailed explanation of how the residence card was lost or stolen, when it left your possession and when you left Norway and any other countries you have travelled to since departing Norway.

You will then need to go to an application centre run by VFS to submit your application.