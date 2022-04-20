Read news from:
UKRAINE

Norway sends Ukraine 100 anti-air missiles

Norway has given Ukraine around 100 French-made Mistral anti-air missiles, the government said on Wednesday.

Published: 20 April 2022 11:51 CEST
Pictured are Mistral missile launchers.
Norway has sent 1,000 anti-air missiles to Ukraine. Pictured: Soldiers of the French 3rd Foreign Infantry Regiment, train with a Sol-Air Mistral battery missile. Photo by Jody Amiet / AFP

The Mistral launchers and missiles, which have already been delivered, had until now been mounted on Norwegian navy vessels, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Built from the end of the 1980s by defence group Matra, which later merged with European missile developer MBDA, the Mistral is a very short-range surface-to-air missile. It can be used on vehicles, ships and helicopters, or be portable.

In a video speech to the Norwegian parliament at the end of March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had asked Oslo for anti-air missiles, albeit the more modern NASAMS type made by Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

“The (Mistral) missile is to be retired from the Norwegian military but it is still a modern and efficient weapon that will be of great use to Ukraine”, Norway Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in the statement.

“Other countries have also donated similar weapons systems”, he said.

Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, Norway has already provided Ukraine with some 4,000 anti-tank weapons and other smaller military equipment.

UKRAINE

Norwegian police warn of exploitation of Ukrainian refugees

Several police districts in Norway have said they are receiving an increasing number of tips about people trying to exploit vulnerable Ukrainian refugees, according to Norwegian TV2.

Published: 18 April 2022 13:10 CEST
Norwegian police warn of exploitation of Ukrainian refugees

Norwegian TV2 spoke to a Ukrainian woman living in Norway, who was trying to find somewhere for her mother to live, who had just fled the war.  After posting a request on Facebook, she received a message from a man who wanted to be with a single, Ukrainian woman because he had been single for a long time.

“We take this very seriously, and therefore we have increased our awareness around these concerns. We are actively working on several initiatives”, chief of staff in Oslo’s police district, Harald Nilssen, said.

Nilssen said that the police in Oslo have initiated work across departments to prevent and uncover sexual abuse and exploitation of Ukrainian refugees.

There’s also concern in the west police district.

“We get a lot of tips, some with reliable information and some a little more uncertain, that confirms what Oslo has also received”, police inspector Tore Salvesen said.

So far, they have not had any specific cases that have been reported, but are actively working on all the tips they receive.

“We see greater activity online also in terms of the type of abuse and planning of crime. So it is something we follow closely”, Salvesen said.

The newspaper Tønsbergs Blad has also reported that Norway’s southeastern police district is currently investigating two cases against Ukrainian networks that conduct human trafficking.

“We know that they work in Tønsberg, Skien and Drammen. Here we are talking about large, well organisation criminal networks”, said Tove Møller, who works with human trafficking in the police district.

“They are so large and well organised that it almost does not help to arrest some individuals. Then the network just put a new person in that role.”

Tove Møller has said that work is being done to uncover human trafficking in all levels of the police district.

The efforts include patrols that stop cars and find Norwegian drivers with Ukrainian women. The police have also increased the number of investigators and border guards at Sandefjord Airport, which is located south of Oslo.

The Red Cross is also concerned about vulnerable refugees, especially those who live in private homes with people they do not know.

“Not everyone who offers shelter and transport necessarily has good intentions. Therefore, it is important that relief work goes through established organisations with good routines”, Ingvill Alisøy-Gjerløw, head of humanitarian programs in the Red Cross Norway, told TV2.

“These are people who have fled war. These are mothers who come with children while spouses are left in Norway. These are incredibly vulnerable people”, she added.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian seasonal workers in Norway face restrictions to work permits

