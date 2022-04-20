Read news from:
High energy prices in Norway to continue into summer

High electricity prices in Norway are likely to continue throughout the spring and summer, with experts predicting seasonal price records during the year's warmest months. 

Published: 20 April 2022 10:41 CEST
A dam in Norway.
High prices could be caused by reservoirs not being sufficiently replenished by melted snow. Pictured is a stock photo of a dam. Photo by Bjørn Kamfjord on Unsplash

Residents in southern Norway can expect to pay record energy prices this summer, electricity price analyst Tor Reier Lilleholt has said. 

“It is estimated to be the highest you have seen. A price of between 1.5 and 2 kroner per kWh, without taxes, is expected in southern Norway this summer,” Lilleholt told business and financial site E24

However, Lilleholt added that bills were still expected to be lower overall as consumption would also dip during the summer.  

Energy prices are typically lower during the year’s warmer months as the snow melts during the spring, replenishing reservoirs. Most of Norway’s energy needs are provided by hydroelectricity.  

However, as there has been little snowfall this year, it is expected that the melted snow won’t refill reservoirs to the same extent. High gas and coal prices, triggered by the war in Ukraine, are also likely to contribute to high prices throughout the summer. 

Aslak Øverås, information manager at Energi Norge, the organisation representing companies that produce, transport and deliver electricity, said that firms would need to plan ahead this summer. 

“The power producers will arrange the water in the reservoirs so that it will last throughout the year. They will also need to consider that there is abnormally little snow in the mountains and that there is less precipitation in the spring. The alternative to keeping prices high now is that the magazines can run low, and we get even higher prices when autumn comes around,” Øverås said. 

ENERGY

Can Norway help Europe reduce reliance on Russian gas?

Norway, Europe's second-biggest supplier of natural gas, on Wednesday announced steps to keep its gas production at maximum levels to help Europe reduce its dependency on Russian gas.

Published: 16 March 2022 14:38 CET
The Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Ministry agreed to adjust the production licences of three offshore fields — Oseberg, Troll and Heidrun — so that they can prioritise gas production over oil.

The measures “will not increase the daily total Norwegian gas production significantly, but will contribute towards maintaining today’s high export volumes of Norwegian gas”, the ministry said.

Norway covers between 20 and 25 percent of the European Union’s and Britain’s gas needs, while Russia accounts for between 45 and 50 percent.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the EU has sought to reduce its Russian gas imports by two-thirds.

Norway’s gas exports are however squeezed by production capacities, already churning at maximum levels, and the distribution system via pipelines. 

Norway’s sole liquified natural gas (LNG) unit, which makes it possible to deliver gas by ship in liquid form, was damaged in a fire in September 2020.

Located in Hammerfest in northern Norway, it will be back in service by mid-May, according to its operator, energy giant Equinor, making it possible to then increase export volumes.

According to Equinor, adjusting the production licences at the Oseberg field will make it possible to export an additional 1 billion cubic metres up to September 30th, when maintenance work is scheduled to be conducted.

The Heidrun field will meanwhile be able to increase its deliveries by 0.4 million cubic metres in the full year 2022.

Equinor said that “1.4 billion cubic metres of gas meets the gas demands of around 1.4 million European homes during a year”.

The Troll field has meanwhile been authorised to increase its production by up to 1 billion cubic metres in the event of loss of production from other fields.

To take advantage of the record-breaking high gas prices lately, Equinor had already obtained an adjustment on the production permits for Oseberg and Troll last year.

