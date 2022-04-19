Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New rules for electric scooters, nuclear power and the spring sunshine are among the main news stories from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 19 April 2022 09:42 CEST
E-scooters in Oslo.
Read about nuclear power, good weather and new scooter rules in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Oslo. Photo by Tarik on Unsplash

Expert: Nuclear power is not a realistic option for Norway

The chief of Norway’s last nuclear reactor, which was shut down in 2019, has said that the energy source wasn’t a viable option for the country. 

“We do not have the expertise, people, legislation, or industry needed to build commercial nuclear power in Norway now,” Ole Reistad, former chief at Kjeller and current department head at the Department of Energy Technology (IFE), told technology publication Teknisk Ukeblad

The debate surrounding nuclear power has arisen due to the war in Ukraine, and many countries wondering how they would wean themselves off Russian oil and gas. 

The Conservative Party, currently in opposition, said it would look at what it would take to get Nuclear power up and running in Norway. 

New age limit for e-scooters to be adopted

The government has agreed to tighten the rules for electric scooters by introducing an age limit. As a result, children under 12 will not be able to use the scooters under the new regulations which come into force this spring. 

The Minister of Transport, Jon-Ivar Nygård, has said that the new rule is aimed at reducing accidents among children. 

“We understand that it feels stupid for them not to be able to ride the electric scooter they have bought. But the use of electric scooters has proven to be more dangerous than we previously thought, and therefore children must wait to use them until they are old enough,” Nygård told newspaper Aftenposten. 

The government was also considering tightening the rules further by banning them from being driven on the pavement and ensuring e-scooter users follow traffic rules and signs. This would also potentially see the age limit raised again to 16. 

Good weather set to continue

The long Easter weekend was marked by good weather in Norway, which forecasters expect to continue well into the week. 

“It’s time for great weather this week. Southern Norway, in particular, seems to have the best weather,” Martin Granerød told newspaper VG

Some parts of southern Norway can expect temperatures approaching 20c, while northern Norway can expect between 13-14c. 

The good weather is expected to continue until Friday at least. 

Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions wants better pension schemes

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) will debate pension schemes at its annual congress in May. 

Figures from Finans Norge have shown that just under a quarter of all workers in Norway get the minimum rate for pension earnings, newspaper Klassekampen has reported. 

“It is important that we get a debate at the congress that sees the whole of the pension system and what you are left with,” Jan Olav Andersen of the Electricity and IT Association told Klassekampen. 

For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Ukrainian seasonal work permits, an increase in cases of flu and the beginning of Easter celebrations are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday.

Published: 14 April 2022 11:13 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Ukrainian seasonal workers in Norway not allowed to extend their work permits

According to a report by NRK, Ukrainian seasonal workers are not allowed to continue working when their permit expires but instead, they must register at a refugee centre and have their asylum application processed individually.

While they are waiting for a new work permit, they must be prepared to receive social support from Nav (Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).

There are about 1000 Ukrainian seasonal workers a year in Norwegian horticulture, according to the Norwegian Horticultural Association.

The union has asked the Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion to continue the same rules as during the pandemic, when seasonal workers received an extended work permit.

Minister of Justice and Emergency Management Emilie Enger Mehl says that the government will ensure that Ukrainian seasonal workers who are already in Norway are allowed to work. She can not yet say when or how it will happen. 

New asylum applications from Ukrainian citizens

315 new asylum seekers were registered from Ukraine in Norway on Wednesday according to NRK. 

A total of 2,344 new asylum seekers have been registered in the last week. On Tuesday and Monday, 496 and 408 new applications for asylum from Ukrainian citizens were registered, respectively.

The flu wave continues to grow

The influenza infection continued to increase in Norway last week, according to the National Institute of Public Health (Folkehelseinstituttet FHI), in a new weekly report on the season’s flu outbreak.

1967 cases of influenza were detected in week 14. It is common for the peak of influenza to have passed at this time of year but this year’s infections started abnormally late due to the omicron wave this winter.

The flu is still increasing, and according to FHI it is uncertain when the peak of the outbreak will be reached, and how big it will be.

Easter celebrations begin

Easter celebrations begin in Norway today, on Maundy Thursday. Over Easter there are national holidays on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Schools are closed and most people do not work.

Easter is typically celebrated in Norway, with everyone getting as far away from the city as they can. Many Norwegians head to Sweden and Strömstad is expecting a large influx and has nearly quadrupled its police force, ready for the extra visitors, according to ABCNyheter,

Easter in Norway: Everything you need to know 

