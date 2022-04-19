Read news from:
Norwegian expression of the day: Å være midt i smørøyet

If you find yourself in a great location, it'd be fair to say that you're in 'the middle of the butter eye'. 

Published: 19 April 2022 15:13 CEST
To be in the middle of the 'butter eye' means to be in a good location. Caption Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash / Nicolas Raymond/FlickR

What does it mean? 

Directly translated, it means “to be in the middle of the butter eye”, which won’t make any sense to anyone really when translated. There also aren’t many sayings in English that are similar. 

It actually means for something to be in an excellent location. Similar to our last word of the day, matpakke, where we not only explained the packed lunch, but also pålegg, we are going to need a quick lesson on Norwegian cuisine to understand the saying fully. 

So, to be in the middle of the butter eye refers to risgrøt or rømmegrøtRisgrøt is a rice porridge similar to rice pudding, and rømmegrøt is a sour cream porridge. Both are typically served with generous helpings of sugar and cinnamon, with a big knob of butter typically in the middle of the dish. The melted butter then leaves a hole known as the butter eye. 

To be in that spot is seen as being a good thing. 

Locals will typically use the saying to refer to a central location or an area with a lot going on rather than any good spot. Therefore if you find a good camping spot, you might raise a few eyebrows if you say it’s in the butter’s eye. 

Additionally, locals typically won’t use it to refer to a situation either, meaning if you are in the middle of something situationally or in the ‘thick of it’ to use an English saying, then it probably won’t work either. 

Use it like this? 

Dette hotellet har flott beliggenhet, det ligger midt i smørøyet! 

(This hotel has a great location, it’s in the middle of the ‘butter eye’/ central location) 

Vår nye leilighet i Oslo ligger midt i smørøyet

(Our new apartment in Oslo is in a super central location/ in the ‘butter eye’)

Norwegian word of the day: Bjørnetjeneste

If someone tells you to reconsider doing something because it is a bjørnetjeneste, take a second to look at the bigger picture. 

Published: 6 April 2022 16:18 CEST
Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know this?

A tjeneste or, “service” is typically seen as a helpful act. But a bjørnetjeneste is a service that can do more bad than good. 

What does it mean?

Bjørnetjeneste is a compound word. Bjørne or, “bear” plus tjeneste or, “service”. A bear service. In English you would use the word disservice. 

A bear service, or disservice, is really a non-service that produces a negative result. 

A bjørnetjeneste is a Norwegian word that stems from an old French fable about a bear who wanted to chase a fly away from its master’s nose. Only to end up cruising his head while attempting to do so.

A bjørnetjeneste can be used for both small and large negative outcomes. For example, if you tie your child’s shoes everyday instead of letting them do it themselves, then you are committing a bjørnetjeneste because they will never learn how to tie their shoes. 

Or let’s say you’re the manager in a shop and it is necessary that your employees show up on time for their shifts. You would be doing a bjørnetjeneste if never reprimanded them when they constantly showed up late. 

Use it like this

Du gjør ham en bjørnetjeneste ved å ikke si det. – You’re doing him a disservice by not telling him.

Du bør ikke le med ham når han er slem. Å støtte ham ville være en bjørnetjeneste. – You shouldn’t laugh with him when he is mean. Supporting him would be a disservice. 

