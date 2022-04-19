Norwegian expression of the day: Å være midt i smørøyet

What does it mean?

Directly translated, it means “to be in the middle of the butter eye”, which won’t make any sense to anyone really when translated. There also aren’t many sayings in English that are similar.

It actually means for something to be in an excellent location. Similar to our last word of the day, matpakke, where we not only explained the packed lunch, but also pålegg, we are going to need a quick lesson on Norwegian cuisine to understand the saying fully.

So, to be in the middle of the butter eye refers to risgrøt or rømmegrøt. Risgrøt is a rice porridge similar to rice pudding, and rømmegrøt is a sour cream porridge. Both are typically served with generous helpings of sugar and cinnamon, with a big knob of butter typically in the middle of the dish. The melted butter then leaves a hole known as the butter eye.

To be in that spot is seen as being a good thing.

Locals will typically use the saying to refer to a central location or an area with a lot going on rather than any good spot. Therefore if you find a good camping spot, you might raise a few eyebrows if you say it’s in the butter’s eye.

Additionally, locals typically won’t use it to refer to a situation either, meaning if you are in the middle of something situationally or in the ‘thick of it’ to use an English saying, then it probably won’t work either.

Use it like this?

Dette hotellet har flott beliggenhet, det ligger midt i smørøyet!

(This hotel has a great location, it’s in the middle of the ‘butter eye’/ central location)

Vår nye leilighet i Oslo ligger midt i smørøyet

(Our new apartment in Oslo is in a super central location/ in the ‘butter eye’)