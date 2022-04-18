Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Norwegian police warn of exploitation of Ukrainian refugees

Several police districts in Norway have said they are receiving an increasing number of tips about people trying to exploit vulnerable Ukrainian refugees, according to Norwegian TV2.

Published: 18 April 2022 13:10 CEST
Woman on an iphone and laptop
Illustration photo of a woman using a phone and laptop. Norwegian police have seen an increase in tips offs about exploitation of Ukrainian refugees through online messages. Photo: Unsplash

Norwegian TV2 spoke to a Ukrainian woman living in Norway, who was trying to find somewhere for her mother to live, who had just fled the war.  After posting a request on Facebook, she received a message from a man who wanted to be with a single, Ukrainian woman because he had been single for a long time.

“We take this very seriously, and therefore we have increased our awareness around these concerns. We are actively working on several initiatives”, chief of staff in Oslo’s police district, Harald Nilssen, said.

Nilssen said that the police in Oslo have initiated work across departments to prevent and uncover sexual abuse and exploitation of Ukrainian refugees.

There’s also concern in the west police district.

“We get a lot of tips, some with reliable information and some a little more uncertain, that confirms what Oslo has also received”, police inspector Tore Salvesen said.

So far, they have not had any specific cases that have been reported, but are actively working on all the tips they receive.

“We see greater activity online also in terms of the type of abuse and planning of crime. So it is something we follow closely”, Salvesen said.

The newspaper Tønsbergs Blad has also reported that Norway’s southeastern police district is currently investigating two cases against Ukrainian networks that conduct human trafficking.

“We know that they work in Tønsberg, Skien and Drammen. Here we are talking about large, well organisation criminal networks”, said Tove Møller, who works with human trafficking in the police district.

“They are so large and well organised that it almost does not help to arrest some individuals. Then the network just put a new person in that role.”

Tove Møller has said that work is being done to uncover human trafficking in all levels of the police district.

The efforts include patrols that stop cars and find Norwegian drivers with Ukrainian women. The police have also increased the number of investigators and border guards at Sandefjord Airport, which is located south of Oslo.

The Red Cross is also concerned about vulnerable refugees, especially those who live in private homes with people they do not know.

“Not everyone who offers shelter and transport necessarily has good intentions. Therefore, it is important that relief work goes through established organisations with good routines”, Ingvill Alisøy-Gjerløw, head of humanitarian programs in the Red Cross Norway, told TV2.

“These are people who have fled war. These are mothers who come with children while spouses are left in Norway. These are incredibly vulnerable people”, she added.

READ ALSO: Ukrainian seasonal workers in Norway face restrictions to work permits

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Norwegian cruise line cancels tour over Russia sanctions

Norway's Havila Voyages said on Thursday it was finally cancelling a scheduled cruise, after being delayed in port for two days, due to uncertainties about how the ship was impacted by sanctions on Russia.

Published: 15 April 2022 16:35 CEST
Norwegian cruise line cancels tour over Russia sanctions

About 230 passengers had been stranded in the port of Bergen in southwest Norway after boarding the Havila Capilla for a 12-day cruise that was meant to depart on Tuesday night.

“They’ve spent two nights on the ship at quay, so they were treated as they would have been during the sailing with food and service,” Lasse Vangstein, head of communications at Havila Voyages, told AFP.

The trip was initially delayed “due to an uncertainty related to insurance coverage,” the company said late Tuesday, as a “result of sanctions against the leasing company that has financed Havila Capella.”

“Havila Capella is financed via a leasing agreement with GTLK Asia, which was put on the EU sanction list last Friday,” Vangstein explained.

GTLK Asia is a Hong Kong-based but Russian-owned leasing company. Most passengers stayed onboard while the company tried to work out whether how it would be affected by sanctions as it was running a Norwegian flag, with a Norwegian crew and a Norwegian operating company.

“Originally, we had 232 passengers that were set to depart Bergen on April 12. Mostly Norwegians and Germans, but also other nationalities like people from the UK, Greece, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, France, Mexico, Denmark, and Sweden,” Vangstein said.

According to the company it had originally been told that the ship should not be affected by the adopted sanctions since Havila Voyages was “responsible for the operation and financing of the ship”.

But it said on Thursday that it was the “Norwegian authorities’ assessment that the ship’s insurance is affected by sanctions against the leasing company,” meaning the trip would be cancelled.

Havilia Voyages said it would “now look at solutions to get Havila Capella back into operation as soon as possible.”

While Norway is not a member of the EU, it has adopted almost all the sanctions imposed by the union.

SHOW COMMENTS