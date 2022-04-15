Read news from:
Norwegian cruise line cancels tour over Russia sanctions

Norway's Havila Voyages said on Thursday it was finally cancelling a scheduled cruise, after being delayed in port for two days, due to uncertainties about how the ship was impacted by sanctions on Russia.

Published: 15 April 2022 16:35 CEST
Photo: Erika SANTELICES / AFP

About 230 passengers had been stranded in the port of Bergen in southwest Norway after boarding the Havila Capilla for a 12-day cruise that was meant to depart on Tuesday night.

“They’ve spent two nights on the ship at quay, so they were treated as they would have been during the sailing with food and service,” Lasse Vangstein, head of communications at Havila Voyages, told AFP.

The trip was initially delayed “due to an uncertainty related to insurance coverage,” the company said late Tuesday, as a “result of sanctions against the leasing company that has financed Havila Capella.”

“Havila Capella is financed via a leasing agreement with GTLK Asia, which was put on the EU sanction list last Friday,” Vangstein explained.

GTLK Asia is a Hong Kong-based but Russian-owned leasing company. Most passengers stayed onboard while the company tried to work out whether how it would be affected by sanctions as it was running a Norwegian flag, with a Norwegian crew and a Norwegian operating company.

“Originally, we had 232 passengers that were set to depart Bergen on April 12. Mostly Norwegians and Germans, but also other nationalities like people from the UK, Greece, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, France, Mexico, Denmark, and Sweden,” Vangstein said.

According to the company it had originally been told that the ship should not be affected by the adopted sanctions since Havila Voyages was “responsible for the operation and financing of the ship”.

But it said on Thursday that it was the “Norwegian authorities’ assessment that the ship’s insurance is affected by sanctions against the leasing company,” meaning the trip would be cancelled.

Havilia Voyages said it would “now look at solutions to get Havila Capella back into operation as soon as possible.”

While Norway is not a member of the EU, it has adopted almost all the sanctions imposed by the union.

Ukrainian seasonal workers in Norway face restrictions to work permits

Ukrainian seasonal workers cannot continue working when their permit expires but instead, they must register at a refugee centre and have their asylum application processed individually, according to a report by NRK.

Published: 14 April 2022 12:37 CEST
While the seasonal workers are waiting for a new work permit, they must be prepared to receive social support from Nav (Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).

There are about 1000 Ukrainian seasonal workers a year in Norwegian horticulture, according to the Norwegian Horticultural Association.

NRK spoke to 26 year old Vita Tymchuk from Ukraine, who has been working in Nesodden as a seasonal worker for the last six months. Her permit is about to expire.

“In my opinion, war is more serious than a pandemic. And a better reason to extend these contracts,” she told NRK. 

Vita needs money so she can help her family in Ukraine but must now register at a refugee reception centre.

There, her application must be treated individually as an asylum application, as she was not in Ukraine when the war started. She has to then wait before she can get a work permit again and in the meantime, get social support from Nav.

Vita’s employer is giving her a place to stay on the farm while she waits for another work permit.  

The Norwegian Horticultural Association has asked the Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion to continue the same rules as during the pandemic, when seasonal workers received an extended work permit.

“It seems so unnecessary. When you apply for individual protection, it takes a good deal longer. And then you no longer have the opportunity to work”, says Tove Ladstein, who is responsible for working life in the union.

“It would be to the benefit of all Ukrainians, employers… basically a benefit to society as a whole,” Ladstein told NRK.

Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mehl has said that the government will stand up for the Ukrainians who are already in Norway as seasonal workers, so that they can get protection and get to work as quickly as possible.

She added that they must work on how this is resolved, but did not say anything about how or when that would happen. 

 
