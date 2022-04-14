Read news from:
Austria
Ukrainian seasonal workers in Norway face restrictions to work permits

Ukrainian seasonal workers cannot continue working when their permit expires but instead, they must register at a refugee centre and have their asylum application processed individually, according to a report by NRK.

Published: 14 April 2022 12:37 CEST
Someone planting
Illustration photo: Nikoline Arns, Unsplash

While the seasonal workers are waiting for a new work permit, they must be prepared to receive social support from Nav (Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).

There are about 1000 Ukrainian seasonal workers a year in Norwegian horticulture, according to the Norwegian Horticultural Association.

NRK spoke to 26 year old Vita Tymchuk from Ukraine, who has been working in Nesodden as a seasonal worker for the last six months. Her permit is about to expire.

“In my opinion, war is more serious than a pandemic. And a better reason to extend these contracts,” she told NRK. 

Vita needs money so she can help her family in Ukraine but must now register at a refugee reception centre.

There, her application must be treated individually as an asylum application, as she was not in Ukraine when the war started. She has to then wait before she can get a work permit again and in the meantime, get social support from Nav.

Vita’s employer is giving her a place to stay on the farm while she waits for another work permit.  

The Norwegian Horticultural Association has asked the Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion to continue the same rules as during the pandemic, when seasonal workers received an extended work permit.

“It seems so unnecessary. When you apply for individual protection, it takes a good deal longer. And then you no longer have the opportunity to work”, says Tove Ladstein, who is responsible for working life in the union.

“It would be to the benefit of all Ukrainians, employers… basically a benefit to society as a whole,” Ladstein told NRK.

Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mehl has said that the government will stand up for the Ukrainians who are already in Norway as seasonal workers, so that they can get protection and get to work as quickly as possible.

She added that they must work on how this is resolved, but did not say anything about how or when that would happen. 

 

Norwegian PM urges Putin to end Ukraine invasion in phone call

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, on Thursday, had an hour-long conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pleaded with him to end hostilities in Ukraine.

Published: 31 March 2022 14:30 CEST
Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had an hour long conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning, the Norwegian governemnt announced.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a brutal attack on a free country and an innocent people who are now being subjected to unimaginable suffering. I urged the president to end the hostilities in Ukraine, withdraw Russian forces and allow humanitarian access,” Støre said in a statement on the government’s website.

“I emphasised in particular that there must be unimpeded humanitarian access to the civilian population in Mariupol, and that a negotiated solution to the war must be sought,” Norway’s PM stated. 

The conversation, which lasted an hour, is the first official contact between the two leaders since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

Oslo said the call took place at Norway’s request after consultations with Nordic, American and European allies.

“We have no illusions about how much we can achieve, but we must leave no stone unturned in the current situation”, Store said.

The prime minister told a press conference that the exchange was “civil with clear messages from both sides” and “not necessarily the last”.

Bordering Russia, Norway generally has good relations with its eastern neighbour, although these have been strained since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

In response to the war in Ukraine, Norway, which is not a member of the European Union, has adopted almost the same sanctions against Moscow as the EU.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Norwegian parliament by video conference, asking Oslo for additional arms and to increase its energy supply to Europe and Ukraine in order to reduce reliance on Russian exports.

