Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Ukrainian seasonal workers in Norway not allowed to extend their work permits

According to a report by NRK, Ukrainian seasonal workers are not allowed to continue working when their permit expires but instead, they must register at a refugee centre and have their asylum application processed individually.

While they are waiting for a new work permit, they must be prepared to receive social support from Nav (Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).

There are about 1000 Ukrainian seasonal workers a year in Norwegian horticulture, according to the Norwegian Horticultural Association.

The union has asked the Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion to continue the same rules as during the pandemic, when seasonal workers received an extended work permit.

Minister of Justice and Emergency Management Emilie Enger Mehl says that the government will ensure that Ukrainian seasonal workers who are already in Norway are allowed to work. She can not yet say when or how it will happen.

New asylum applications from Ukrainian citizens

315 new asylum seekers were registered from Ukraine in Norway on Wednesday according to NRK.

A total of 2,344 new asylum seekers have been registered in the last week. On Tuesday and Monday, 496 and 408 new applications for asylum from Ukrainian citizens were registered, respectively.

The flu wave continues to grow

The influenza infection continued to increase in Norway last week, according to the National Institute of Public Health (Folkehelseinstituttet FHI), in a new weekly report on the season’s flu outbreak.

1967 cases of influenza were detected in week 14. It is common for the peak of influenza to have passed at this time of year but this year’s infections started abnormally late due to the omicron wave this winter.

The flu is still increasing, and according to FHI it is uncertain when the peak of the outbreak will be reached, and how big it will be.

Easter celebrations begin

Easter celebrations begin in Norway today, on Maundy Thursday. Over Easter there are national holidays on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Schools are closed and most people do not work.

Easter is typically celebrated in Norway, with everyone getting as far away from the city as they can. Many Norwegians head to Sweden and Strömstad is expecting a large influx and has nearly quadrupled its police force, ready for the extra visitors, according to ABCNyheter,

