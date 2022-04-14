For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Ukrainian seasonal work permits, an increase in cases of flu and the beginning of Easter celebrations are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 14 April 2022 11:13 CEST
Easter eggs. Picture: Annie Spratt, Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A new defence minister being appointed and a ship being held in Bergen due to sanctions against Russia are among the main news stories from Norway on Wednesday
Published: 13 April 2022 08:38 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments