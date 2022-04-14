Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Ukrainian seasonal work permits, an increase in cases of flu and the beginning of Easter celebrations are among the main news stories from Norway on Thursday.

Published: 14 April 2022 11:13 CEST
Easter eggs. Picture: Annie Spratt, Unsplash

Ukrainian seasonal workers in Norway not allowed to extend their work permits

According to a report by NRK, Ukrainian seasonal workers are not allowed to continue working when their permit expires but instead, they must register at a refugee centre and have their asylum application processed individually.

While they are waiting for a new work permit, they must be prepared to receive social support from Nav (Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration).

There are about 1000 Ukrainian seasonal workers a year in Norwegian horticulture, according to the Norwegian Horticultural Association.

The union has asked the Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion to continue the same rules as during the pandemic, when seasonal workers received an extended work permit.

Minister of Justice and Emergency Management Emilie Enger Mehl says that the government will ensure that Ukrainian seasonal workers who are already in Norway are allowed to work. She can not yet say when or how it will happen. 

New asylum applications from Ukrainian citizens

315 new asylum seekers were registered from Ukraine in Norway on Wednesday according to NRK. 

A total of 2,344 new asylum seekers have been registered in the last week. On Tuesday and Monday, 496 and 408 new applications for asylum from Ukrainian citizens were registered, respectively.

The flu wave continues to grow

The influenza infection continued to increase in Norway last week, according to the National Institute of Public Health (Folkehelseinstituttet FHI), in a new weekly report on the season’s flu outbreak.

1967 cases of influenza were detected in week 14. It is common for the peak of influenza to have passed at this time of year but this year’s infections started abnormally late due to the omicron wave this winter.

The flu is still increasing, and according to FHI it is uncertain when the peak of the outbreak will be reached, and how big it will be.

Easter celebrations begin

Easter celebrations begin in Norway today, on Maundy Thursday. Over Easter there are national holidays on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Schools are closed and most people do not work.

Easter is typically celebrated in Norway, with everyone getting as far away from the city as they can. Many Norwegians head to Sweden and Strömstad is expecting a large influx and has nearly quadrupled its police force, ready for the extra visitors, according to ABCNyheter,

Easter in Norway: Everything you need to know 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

A new defence minister being appointed and a ship being held in Bergen due to sanctions against Russia are among the main news stories from Norway on Wednesday

Published: 13 April 2022 08:38 CEST
New defence minister appointed

Bjørn Arlid Gram will take over the role of Minister of Defence following Odd Roger Enoksen’s resignation. 

Enoksen resigned after it was revealed that he started a relationship with an 18-year-old high school student while in his 50s

Gram previously served in the armed forces in the Sør-Varnager garrison, which is responsible for patrolling Norway’s border with Russia. 

The new defence minister said his first job would be to get a thorough update on the situation in Ukraine. 

“The very first thing I will do when I start at the ministry will be to get a thorough update of the very specific situation we are in related to the war in Ukraine and its implications for Norwegian defence and security policy,” he said at a press conference. 

Ship held in Bergen 

The ship Havila Capella owned by Havila Kystruten, has been held in Bergen due to sanctions against Russia lender GTLK. 

“There is uncertainty about the insurance coverage which means that the departure is postponed. It is a situation that has arisen as a result of sanctions against the leasing company that has financed Halvila,” Lass A. Vangstein told regional paper Bergens Tidende

The ship which operates on the Bergen Kirkenes coastal line shares the licence to operate on that route with Hurtigruten. 

The ship was set to leave Bergen at 8pm but was held at the port until gone midnight. Havila has said that it was in contact with Norwegian authorities. 

Norway to look into double-decker trains

The Norwegian Railway Directorate has been commissioned to look at the possibility of increasing the capacity of regional trains in Eastern Norway, the transport ministry has announced. 

The ministry said that eventually, supply wouldn’t be able to meet demand between Oslo and Gardermoen and Moss and Drammen. 

The directorate will look into the use of double-decker trains, work out how much will need to be invested into infrastructure, and where it can cut greenhouse gasses. 

The majority support fine increases

Just under 60 percent of Norwegians support recently increased fines for using a mobile when driving, a new survey, which Norstat did for public broadcaster NRK, has revealed. 

Less than a quarter said they were too high. In March, the fine for being caught using a mobile was increased from 5,000 kroner to 7,450 kroner. 

Norway increases fine for being caught using a phone while driving

