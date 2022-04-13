Read news from:
NORWEGIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Norwegian word of the day: Matpakke 

The humble 'matpakke' may be a simple word to learn, but the daily tradition gives a big insight into Norway.

Published: 13 April 2022 17:45 CEST
Matpakke
Here's why you need to know about the humble matpakke. Caption Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash / Nicolas Raymond/FlickR

What does it mean? 

Directly translated, this means “food package”. What it actually means is packed lunch. It applies to any meal you bring with you to work, pack for your kids to take to school or take on a hike. 

However, while it may mean packed lunch, it’s typically referring to the traditional bread with some kind of pålegg combo and accompanied by some sort of fruit or veg. Pålegg in itself is a unique and almost untranslatable word. It means “on-layer” but refers to anything you’d put on top of a slice of bread. 

This encompasses everything from smoked fish to peanut butter and cheese and meats. To learn more about pålegg, click here

The slices of bread and spread are normally separated with matpapir (food paper) to stop them from making a mess and sticking together. 

Why do I need to know this? 

The matpakke is a part of many Norwegians’ daily routine. Some would even go as far as to call it a tradition or rite of passage. 

Many will have the same packed lunch over and over again with little variation. Why Norwegians do this isn’t clear, and as Norwegians aren’t overly impressed with my habit of combining butter and mayo on the base layer, they may take exception to me asking. If you do know, get in touch! 

One explanation for this may be that eating out in Norway is expensive, meaning many are unlikely to eat out most days. 

Another explanation is that for all of Norway’s work-life balance and generous salaries, the typical lunch break is only half an hour. 

Use it like this

Jeg har pakket to matpakker til oss for turen i dag.

(I have packed two lunches for our trip today.) 

Hva har du på matpakka I dag? 

 (What do you have on your packed lunch today?)

Lise, skal du være med å spise lunsj I kantina I dag? 

(Lise, are you coming to eat lunch in the canteen today?)

Nei takk, jeg har med matpakke.

 (No thanks, I have my packed lunch) 

NORWEGIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Norwegian word of the day: Gåsunger 

One of the first signs of spring in Norway is gåsunger, but what are they, and what do "goose kids" have to do with the warmer weather? 

Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
What does it mean? 

The word comes from gås, meaning goose, and unger, which is a casual or informal way of saying children- similar to using kids in English. Gåsunger is plural due to the presence of an “r” on the end of the word.  

Combined, the word is translated directly to “goose kids”, but more accurately translated it can mean gosling, the proper name for young geese. 

Gåsunger are a small, plump, almost-fur like collection of very small flowers found on willows and other plants. In English, the flowers are called catkins. 

The flowers are protected by a shell covered with fine hairs, which makes the gåsunger feel like fur or down, hence the name. 

Gåsunger is the most common name for the flowers, but they are also called katte labber (cat’s paws) or seljepuser (seal pups) by some. 

Why do I need to know this? 

Gåsunger bloom early, so are considered one of the first signs of spring in Norway. The changing of the seasons brings in warmer weather and longer days. It is for this reason that the goslings are met with such joy each year. They are also popular with kids who will play with them due to their softness.

You can also buy the goslings from florists and supermarkets to have in your home. 

There is also a much more practical reason as to why you need to know this word beyond the whims that spring brings. 

Gåsunger also signals the beginning of the pollen season in Norway, meaning if you suffer from allergies, it may be time to stock up on antihistamines.  

Use it like this

Våren er her, det er gåsunger på trærne. 

(Spring is here, there are goslings on the trees)

Gåsunger er et vårteng. 

(Goslings are a sign of spring)

