NORWEGIAN TRADITIONS

IN NUMBERS: The key figures you need to understand Easter in Norway

Whether it's where people spend Easter, how many Kvikk Lunsjs they will eat or which parts of the country the Easter Bunny should avoid, these are all the key stats you need to understand Easter in Norway. 

Published: 13 April 2022 10:30 CEST
Skiers in Lyngen.
These numbers will help you understand just how important these Easter traditions in Norway are. Pictured are skiers in Lyngen. Photo by Hendrik Morkel on Unsplash

Sometimes, you need the help of numbers to see the big picture or truly understand something, and Easter in Norway is unique for several reasons.

As words cannot give these traditions the proper justice they deserve, we’ll let the numbers do the talking. 

Norwegians are born with skis on their feet

Many associate Easter with warmer weather, bluebells and daffodils. For many in Norway, Easter means snow and hurtling down a mountain on one or two planks of wood, depending on whether you prefer skiing or snowboarding. 

To grasp just how popular skiing is in Norway, we’ll look at some figures from Statistics Norway. 80 percent have told the data collection firm that they had been, alpine skiing or snowboarding in the last year, while two-thirds said they had been cross country skiing.

For many, Easter is the best time of year for skiing as the warmer weather makes the snow softer and nicer to turn on. 

However, this trend may be on the decline as in 2019, a report from Statistics Norway found fewer and fewer Norwegians were skiing. Cross-country skiing was the discipline to take the biggest hit. 

‘Easter crime’ novels make up 50 percent of books sold

Easter crime is a uniquely Norwegian tradition. During the Easter holidays, Norwegians love to read about gruesome murders and cunning capers. The tradition dates back to 1923, and the popularity of Easter crime has a newspaper ad mocked up to look like a real story to thank. 

Book sales typically increase in the run-up to Easter, and crime literature makes up over 50 percent of books sold at this time of year, compared to between 15-30 percent the rest of the year, figures obtained by newspaper Aftenposten revealed a few years ago.  

Cabin trips 

There are over 445,513 cabins and leisure properties in Norway, according to Statistics Norway

More than three quarters are in the mountains and countryside, while just shy of 100,000 are coastal holiday homes. 

Easter is one of the most popular times of year for a cabin trip, given the five public holidays for workers and Easter holidays for kids. 

Newswire NTB estimated that 1.2 million Norwegians would take a trip to the mountains this Easter. 

Kvikk Lunsj, oranges and eggs sold in their millions

Perhaps just as synonymous with Easter in Norway as lamb and (potentially) Easter eggs are Kvikk Lunsj and oranges. 

For the uninitiated, Kvikk Lunsj is a Norwegian chocolate bar very similar to a Kit-Kat launched just a few years after its nestle counterpart. 

We’ll leave the debate over which is best to you, but it’s clear which side of the fence Norwegians sit on as they get through between 16 and 17 million bars of Kvikk Lunsj each Easter, according to Byas

Oranges are also a typical holiday treat in Norway. They are “must-haves” during both Easter and Christmas, but perhaps they are more significant to Easter. 

This is because oranges used to only be available to purchase in Norway during the winter, and they are at their ripest and sweetest around Easter.

But did you know that oranges may not be as popular as first thought? Norwegians actually eat more clementines at Easter than oranges.

Norwegians eat 16 million oranges during Easter, this is eclipsed by the 19 million clementines they get through, according to Norway’s largest distributor of fruit and veg, Bama.

Eggs of the non-chocolate variety are also exceedingly popular. On average, Norwegians eat about 200 eggs per year and at Easter, consumption of eggs doubles, according to public broadcaster NRK

The Easter Bunny should probably avoid these areas

Everybody’s favourite Leporidae, the Easter Bunny, operates in Norway and delivers eggs full of pick and mix to kids each year. However, there are probably some parts of the country he should steer clear off to avoid ending up in a stew. 

The Easter Bunny should avoid the municipalities of Trysil, Ibestad, Leirne, Måsøy, and Dønna, as these are the municipalities that hunt the most hares each year, according to figures on small game hunting.

If he visits you in these municipalities, you should probably keep hold of a lucky rabbit’s foot and hope he makes it out safe. 

‘Påskekrim’: Why Norwegians are obsessed with crime fiction at Easter 

Norwegians read more crime novels during Easter than anyone else on Earth. But how did the obsession with reading about grisly murders during the holiday come about? 

Published: 7 April 2022 10:55 CEST
Updated: 10 April 2022 09:01 CEST
'Påskekrim': Why Norwegians are obsessed with crime fiction at Easter 

For most people, Easter is associated with the arrival of Spring, daffodils and excited children awaiting a visit from the Easter bunny. The days are longer and brighter, and wildflowers are starting to pop up everywhere. 

For the majority outside Norway, it is a period that is definitely not associated with gruesome murders, abductions, and mysteries, yet for Norwegians, påskekrim, or Easter crime, is a core part of their Easter traditions. But why are Norwegians so obsessed with reading about murders during Easter, and how did the tradition come about?

The infamous newspaper ad

There is no need for a detective to unravel the origins of Easter crime’s popularity. The hype around påskekrim came about due to a successful yet deceptive marketing campaign by one of Norway’s largest publishers, Gyldendal, in 1923.  

They placed a newspaper ad in national paper Aftenposten announcing their latest book release. The ad, designed to look like a regular news article, carried the attention-grabbing headline “The Bergen railway plundered” (Bergenstoget plyndret i natt). The fake headline was the title of a soon-to-be-released crime novel by authors Nordahl Grieg and Nils Lie rather than a real story.

According to author Gunnar Staalesen, the advertisement looked so real that many people in Oslo who had relatives travelling on the train the previous night called the national railway company in a panic to ask what had happened to their loved ones. Today, the advertisement might be borderline fake news, but success was achieved, and the entire initial stock of 7,000 books was sold out within days. 

It inspired what would become the new high season for crime novels in Norway, and only a year later, competing publisher Aschehoug took the plunge and made the first major marketing campaign for påskekrim. 

Below you can see a copy of the now infamous headline in a social media post by Norway’s national library. 

Nordic noir

It might seem strange to many that Norwegians, who traditionally love to spend the Easter holidays in their remote cabins in the woods, would enjoy reading about cold-hearted killers before going to bed. However, some speculate that the fascination comes from Norway being a country with relatively low crime rates and that crime novels excite people and allow their morbid fantasies to run wild.

While cuddling up in front of the fireplace after a long ski trip in blissful surroundings, the increased pulse and suspense from diving into a good crime novel feels intriguing and inviting. It allows you to be scared while knowing you are safe, and perhaps that is the greatest appeal. 

Although crime literature gained prominence around the world in the 1840s with books such as Edgar Allen Poe’s Murders in the rue morgue, crime novels first achieved mass success in Norway in the 1970s. 

Today, most of the literature read by Norwegian readers during Easter is written by Nordic authors themselves, as part of a sub-genre you may have heard of- Nordic noir.

Nordic noir, which gained prominence in the 1990s and became a popularised term with the streaming of Nordic crime shows like Denmark’s Borgen on Netflix, refers to a specific genre of crime fiction set in Scandinavia. 

Compared to English country house murder mysteries with a classic whodunit approach (Agatha Christie’s ‘And then there were none’), Nordic noir is a lot darker and moodier.

It often centres around a complicated police detective (think detective Harry Hole in Jo Nesbø’s bestselling novels) trying to solve a murder in bleak winter landscapes set to the backdrop of a bland social surface with misogyny, rape, misandry and racism lying beneath (think the Millennium trilogy by Swedish author Stieg Larsson). Although it might not romanticise the region to outsiders, it is what entices Norwegians the most during Easter. 

But who killed him, Poirot?

But it’s not just Nordic noir crime novels that grab the attention of Norwegians during Easter. There are also marathons on TV with various murder mysteries for those who prefer a more visual medium. 

Easter crime on television gained prominence in 1976 when national broadcaster NRK showed the TV adaption of the Lord Peter Wimsey novels by British author Dorothy L. Sayers. In 1984 Dalgliesh made its first appearance, followed by Miss Marple in 1990, and in 2000 Norwegians got introduced to Poirot and his iconic moustache, followed by Foyle’s War three years later.

The Easter crime marathon properly starts around Maundy Thursday (skjærtorsdag) and runs until Easter Monday. Some series will be split up so that the viewer has to come back the next day to see what happens. Many Norwegian families watch these shows together in the evening during Easter, having fun trying to guess who the murderer is. 

And similarly to the crime novels, the TV series being showcased each year for the annual Easter crime marathons are reviewed and rated by the newspapers.

So if this is your first Easter in Norway and you are looking to fit in with the crowd, pack your favourite wool sweater, some sunscreen, cross-country skis and your most grisly murder mystery book and set off to the mountains! You are guaranteed to get the full Norwegian Easter experience (and perhaps an increased heartbeat included in the price).

