NORWEGIAN TRADITIONS
IN NUMBERS: The key figures you need to understand Easter in Norway
Whether it's where people spend Easter, how many Kvikk Lunsjs they will eat or which parts of the country the Easter Bunny should avoid, these are all the key stats you need to understand Easter in Norway.
Published: 13 April 2022 10:30 CEST
These numbers will help you understand just how important these Easter traditions in Norway are. Pictured are skiers in Lyngen. Photo by Hendrik Morkel on Unsplash
EASTER
‘Påskekrim’: Why Norwegians are obsessed with crime fiction at Easter
Norwegians read more crime novels during Easter than anyone else on Earth. But how did the obsession with reading about grisly murders during the holiday come about?
Published: 7 April 2022 10:55 CEST
Updated: 10 April 2022 09:01 CEST
