TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news. 

Published: 12 April 2022 09:30 CEST
Volodmyr Zelensky
Read about Zelensky thanking Norway, an uptick in air passengers, a Sami drum being returned and a new defence minister being appointed in today's roundup of important news. Pictured: Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he attends a press conference with Austria's chancellor in Kyiv, on April 9, 2022. Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

Zelensky thanks Norway for support 

On Monday, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who has thanked Norway for its support on Twitter

Norway’s PM said that the two spoke about the current military and political situation in Ukraine. 

“We reviewed the situation and what he is experiencing in the war. There is a build-up of Russian forces in the east and south. He also discussed how he saw the military and political situation,” Støre told news wire NTB. 

The pair previously spoke at the beginning of March, and then at the end of last month, Zelensky addressed Norway’s parliament

Støre also had an hour-long phone call with Vladimir Putin at the end of last month, where he urged the Russian President to end the invasion and allow humanitarian aid. 

New defence minister to be named 

A new defence minister will be unveiled on Tuesday, PM Jonas Gahr Støre has announced. 

The previous defence minister Odd Roger Enoksen resigned after it was revealed that he had an affair spanning years with a much younger woman

Enoksen started the affair in 2005 when his partner was still an 18-year-old high school student, according to daily VG.

Støre has not yet revealed who will take the post but has said that he is very satisfied with the person who will be appointed. 

Ceremony to mark the return of a rare Sami drum 

A ceremony will be held in Karasjok to mark the return of a rare Sami drum from the 17th century. 

The drum is being returned by Denmark, which previously kept in a museum. 

“The return helps us pass on our traditions and honour our ancestors. Until now, we have had to negotiate to get back objects from our cultural heritage, which for various reasons have ended up in museums around Norway, in the Nordic countries or as part of museum collections abroad,” Silje Karine Moutoka, Sami Parliament President, said in a statement.

Avinor reports 260 percent uptick in travellers in March 

Nearly 3.3 million passengers travelled to, from and via Avinor’s airports last month, an increase of 260 percent compared to the year before. 

The figure for last month is still down by just under 30 percent compared to pre-pandemic times. 

“Traffic continues to recover, and it is clear that the desire to travel in society is definitely present,” director of traffic development at Avinor, Gaute Skallerud Riise, said. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news.

Published: 11 April 2022 09:40 CEST
UDI: New asylum seeker reception centre filled each day

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) is filling up one asylum centre each day, the directorate has said. 

Last week between 257 and 512 applications were registered by the UDI each day, newspaper VG reports. 

Each reception centre in Norway can house up to 200 to 300 refugees, meaning that a centre was filled more or less every day last week, according to Borghild Fløtre from the UDI. 

10,753 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in Norway since February, of which 4,702 applications have been approved. 

In recent weeks several reception centres in Norway have been under the spotlight for poor conditions, including mould, lack of internet, and lack of fridges and washing machines. 

Norwegian border town becomes travel options for Russians unable to travel due to sanctions

Russians are using Kirkenes to get in and out of their home country after sanctions have meant that flights between Russia and the west have stopped, newspaper VG reports. 

For Russians who want to travel in and out of their homeland, Kirkenes is just one of two remaining viable options. The other is Istanbul, Aleksander Kotelnikov, who runs a taxi company that transports people between Kirkenes and Murmansk, told VG. 

Local police have said that there are no entry restrictions for Russians with a Schengen visa, residence permit or border residence permit. 

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Norway’s border with Russia

Tourism firms urged to warn of avalanche danger 

Tourism firms and ski guides have been asked to warn tourists about the danger of avalanches by the Norwegian Red Cross, newswire NTB reports. 

The Red Cross has also created a leaflet with relevant information in Norwegian, English and French. 

The warnings come after four people have died in avalanches in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Three people dead after avalanche in northern Norway

 Prince Haakon: ‘Touched and proud of volunteers’ efforts in the crisis’ 

The crown prince’s family has thanked everyone who has done their bit to help the victims of the war in Ukraine in their Easter message. 

“We spend a special greeting to everyone, wondering if they can make a difference. You can. No one can do everything,” Crown Princess Metter-Marit said in a video on Instagram

The royal couple thanked everyone who volunteered either due to the war in Ukraine, the pandemic or for something else in recent years. 

 
 
 
 
 
