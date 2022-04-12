For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what’s going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.
Published: 12 April 2022 09:30 CEST
Read about Zelensky thanking Norway, an uptick in air passengers, a Sami drum being returned and a new defence minister being appointed in today's roundup of important news. Pictured: Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he attends a press conference with Austria's chancellor in Kyiv, on April 9, 2022. Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP
