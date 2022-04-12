For members
BREXIT
Brexit: Can British residents in Norway stop their passports from being stamped?
The passports of British residents in Norway are being stamped by border police, even when residence cards are presented. So, can anything be done to prevent this?
Published: 12 April 2022 12:05 CEST
Is there anything that can be done to prevent Norwegian border officials from stamping your passport? Pictured is a passport. Photo by ConvertKit on Unsplash
BREXIT
Why are British residents’ passports being stamped at Norway’s border?
British residents in Norway are having their passports stamped by border police, even if they present their residence cards. So, why is it happening, and what does it mean if your passport is stamped?
Published: 25 March 2022 15:53 CET
Updated: 3 April 2022 08:42 CEST
