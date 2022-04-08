How 18-year-olds in Norway can win free European train tickets

For the first time 18-year-olds in Norway will, be eligible to participate in the European Union’s ‘DiscoverEU’ ticket competition which sees 70,000 train tickets are given away each year as part of the Erasmus+ project.
Norway will be allocated 760 free tickets as part of the scheme, which aims to promote cross-cultural exchange throughout Europe.
“Train travel across national borders will create unity and friendship, and from this year, Norway will also be involved. We are pleased that this initiative now also includes Norwegian young people,” Wenche Mobråten from the Directorate for Children, Youth and Families told newswire NTB.
The competition for tickets involves five-multiple choice questions and one final one where they will need to guess. Those who guess the last question correctly win tickets, while the rest go onto a waiting list.
Contestants must be residents of Norway and can enter with up to four friends. Winners who live far from a railway station will also have their travel to the closest one covered by the scheme.
The spring round of ticketing has already opened and closes on April 21st. There will be another round of applications available in October.
The winners will have the opportunity to travel throughout Europe for up to 30 days between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
Applications are done via the EU youth portal.
Member comments