Delays and queues expected on Norwegian roads due to Easter holidays

Motorists should expect queues and delays on Norwegian roads on Friday as roughly a million Norwegians prepare to head to the mountains for 'påskeferie'

Published: 8 April 2022 11:08 CEST
Traffic in Norway.
The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has warned of long queues. Pictured are cars in a Norwegian town. Photo by Darya Tryfanava on Unsplash

On Friday, Norwegian schools break up for påskeferie (Easter holidays), and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration has said that queues should be expected. 

“We expect a lot of traffic,” Nils Karbø from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration told newswire NTB. 

Karbø warned that the E6 in Gudbrandsdalen around Lillehammer and the E18 in Agder, may be some of the places with the longest delays. 

According to NTB, 1.2 million Norwegians plan to head to mountain cabins this Easter, likely leading to queues around the big cities. 

Next Wednesday, the day before Maundy Thursday, is also expected to be hectic as the days that follow are the public holidays for the Easter weekend. 

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration said that it would be monitoring the roads closely. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has a route planner which will inform you of any toll roads and delays on your trip

“We follow and post traffic reports continuously. We have webcams in several places that you can look at before setting out on a trip. We also have a new service for mountain crossings where you can subscribe to SMS notification if it is closed or column driving,” Karbø said. 

Drivers are also being asked to pay extra attention, drive courteously and not use a mobile phone by the road administration. 

Norway increases fine for being caught using a phone while driving

The penalty for being caught using a mobile while behind the wheel in Norway was increased considerably at the beginning of March.

Published: 2 March 2022 11:15 CET
The fine for being caught using a mobile while driving in Norway has increased from 5,000 kroner plus three points on your licence to 7,450 kroner and three points on your licence.

If you receive more than eight points on your licence in three years, it will be taken away for six months.

“Yes, it is (the penalty rate ) starting to be a formidable amount. 7,450 kroner is a marked increase. I think it will attract attention and hopefully also make more people comply with the rules,” Knut Smedsrud, chief of emergency police, told public broadcaster NRK.

READ ALSO: What are the rules for using a foreign driving licence in Norway?

Smedsrud added that the use of mobiles behind the wheel was a big problem.

The penalty increase is the second time that fines have been upped in just over a year. The penalty was increased from 1,700 kroner to 5,000 kroner at the beginning of last year.

Traffic safety organisation Trygg Traffikk welcomed the increased fine rate.

“We support an increased fine rate as this is positive for traffic safety. We want no one to be caught driving with a mobile phone,” Marianne Solbraa, regional manager of Trygg Traffik, told NRK.

