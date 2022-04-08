Delays and queues expected on Norwegian roads due to Easter holidays

On Friday, Norwegian schools break up for påskeferie (Easter holidays), and the Norwegian Public Roads Administration has said that queues should be expected.

“We expect a lot of traffic,” Nils Karbø from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration told newswire NTB.

Karbø warned that the E6 in Gudbrandsdalen around Lillehammer and the E18 in Agder, may be some of the places with the longest delays.

According to NTB, 1.2 million Norwegians plan to head to mountain cabins this Easter, likely leading to queues around the big cities.

Next Wednesday, the day before Maundy Thursday, is also expected to be hectic as the days that follow are the public holidays for the Easter weekend.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration said that it would be monitoring the roads closely. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has a route planner which will inform you of any toll roads and delays on your trip.

“We follow and post traffic reports continuously. We have webcams in several places that you can look at before setting out on a trip. We also have a new service for mountain crossings where you can subscribe to SMS notification if it is closed or column driving,” Karbø said.

Drivers are also being asked to pay extra attention, drive courteously and not use a mobile phone by the road administration.