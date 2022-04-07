For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Find out what’s going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.
Published: 7 April 2022 09:30 CEST
Read about why cheaper electricity from Sweden could help bring down prices in Norway, the risk of avalanches, why Kindereggs are being pulled from Norwegian shelves and the number of refugees the UDI expects to receive this year in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Bergen Harbour. Photo by Annika Ashley on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments