Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Cheaper Swedish electricity could be sent to Norway in greater quantities

Sweden may be able to send more electricity to southern Norway due to a new calculation method, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Electricity prices have been lower in Sweden than in Norway recently, but Sweden chose to slow down electricity exports to Norway this winter to ensure prices don’t rise domestically.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has said that large quantities of power can be sent across the border again. The reason for this is Sweden has adopted a new calculation method.

Director of power management for Entelios, Andreas Myhre, said that this could mean cheaper power in southern Norway.

“The more imports we get, the more we will be able to reduce prices in the local area around Oslo. Whether there are such large volumes that it has an impact is difficult to know,” Myhre told NRK.

UDI expecting up to 60,000 Ukrainian refugees this year

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has recommended the country’s authorities prepare for the arrival of 60,000 asylum seekers from Ukraine this year.

The figure is a result of several scenarios the UDI has presented on the number of arrivals that could arrive in Norway this year.

The estimates range between 20,000 and 120,000 refugees. However, the UDI has recommended that authorities use an estimate of 60,000 for planning purposes.

As of April 5th, 9,819 refugees had registered in Norway.

Kinder products pulled from market

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has pulled Ferreros’s Kinderegg and other kinder products from the market.

The withdrawal applies to Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schokobons. The reason for this is a suspected connection between the products and an outbreak of salmonella in several countries, the food authority stated.

Consumers who have recently purchased the products are encouraged to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Significant avalanche danger across the country

A significant danger of avalanches has been announced across large parts of the country.

The warning comes following eight avalanches recorded in Møre og Romsdal, west Norway yesterday. One person has been left critically injured after being caught in one of the avalanches.

Police and rescue services are asking people to stay away from avalanche terrain. In addition, an orange danger warning is in place across large parts of the country.