Three people dead after avalanche in northern Norway 

The police district in Troms has confirmed that three people have died after being hit by an avalanche in Lyngen, in the county of Troms og Finnmark on Thursday.

“According to reports, three people have been taken by the avalanche. The air ambulance has now landed, and a doctor has declared three people dead,” Troms Police District tweeted.

The three casualties were part of a group of nine foreign skiers, public broadcaster NRK reports. The victims wore avalanche detectors which enabled them to be quickly located, according to NRK. The skiers were caught in the avalanche on the Kavringtinden mountain.

“The caller stated that three people were taken by the avalanche. The other six worked to dig out the three who were taken by the landslide,” operations manager for Troms Police District, Karl Eirk Thomassen, told NRK.

Weather warning service Varsom.no issued an orange danger warning for large parts of Troms, which means a significant risk of avalanches in the area. On Wednesday, two people were also caught in an avalanche in Lyngen but were not injured. On March 30, one person was killed and seven injured in two avalanches in Lyngen.



Dan Håvard Johnsen, Mayor of Lyngen, said that the news was a tragic start to the Easter break in Norway.

“It is an incredibly tragic start to Easter. This will leave its mark on the community in Lyngen,” he told NRK.