Why do I need to know this?

A tjeneste or, “service” is typically seen as a helpful act. But a bjørnetjeneste is a service that can do more bad than good.

What does it mean?

Bjørnetjeneste is a compound word. Bjørne or, “bear” plus tjeneste or, “service”. A bear service. In English you would use the word disservice.

A bear service, or disservice, is really a non-service that produces a negative result.

A bjørnetjeneste is a Norwegian word that stems from an old French fable about a bear who wanted to chase a fly away from its master’s nose. Only to end up cruising his head while attempting to do so.

A bjørnetjeneste can be used for both small and large negative outcomes. For example, if you tie your child’s shoes everyday instead of letting them do it themselves, then you are committing a bjørnetjeneste because they will never learn how to tie their shoes.

Or let’s say you’re the manager in a shop and it is necessary that your employees show up on time for their shifts. You would be doing a bjørnetjeneste if never reprimanded them when they constantly showed up late.

Use it like this

Du gjør ham en bjørnetjeneste ved å ikke si det. – You’re doing him a disservice by not telling him.

Du bør ikke le med ham når han er slem. Å støtte ham ville være en bjørnetjeneste. – You shouldn’t laugh with him when he is mean. Supporting him would be a disservice.