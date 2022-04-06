Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

RUSSIA

Norway expels three Russian diplomats 

Three Russian diplomats accused of conducting activities 'incompatible with their diplomatic status' have been expelled, the Norwegian foreign ministry announced Wednesday. 

Published: 6 April 2022 15:54 CEST
Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt
Norway has expelled three diplomats from Russia, the foreign ministry has announced. Pictured: Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt addresses a press conference during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga, Latvia November 30, 2021. Photo by Gints Ivuskans / AFP.

Three diplomats from the Russian embassy in Oslo have been expelled from the country and given persona non grata status, the Norwegian foreign ministry has announced. 

The three are accused of having conducted activities “incompatible with their diplomatic status”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. 

“This is a consequence of the appalling discovery of Russian forces’ crimes against civilians, in particular in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv. In this situation, we pay particular attention to unwanted Russian activities in Norway,” Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement

Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets in the town of Bucha north-west of Kyiv, some with their hands bound behind them, following the Russian withdrawal, have drawn international condemnation of Russia, and the EU is considering additional sanctions. 

“Together with our close allies and partners, we will continue to stand together against Russian aggression and in our support for Ukraine,” Huitfeldt added.

In recent days, European countries have expelled almost 200 diplomats. Among them was Denmark, which deported 15 diplomats it had accused of spying

 
Norway’s security service PST said that more workers from the Russian embassy in Oslo could be expelled as it believed a number of intelligence officers worked there. 
 
“What we can say is that at the Russian embassy in Oslo, a significant number of intelligence officers work and they work there under diplomatic cover. It is therefore natural for us to follow this further,” Martin Bernsen, senior adviser at PST told newspaper VG

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Can Norway help Europe reduce reliance on Russian gas?

Norway, Europe's second-biggest supplier of natural gas, on Wednesday announced steps to keep its gas production at maximum levels to help Europe reduce its dependency on Russian gas.

Published: 16 March 2022 14:38 CET
Can Norway help Europe reduce reliance on Russian gas?

The Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Ministry agreed to adjust the production licences of three offshore fields — Oseberg, Troll and Heidrun — so that they can prioritise gas production over oil.

The measures “will not increase the daily total Norwegian gas production significantly, but will contribute towards maintaining today’s high export volumes of Norwegian gas”, the ministry said.

Norway covers between 20 and 25 percent of the European Union’s and Britain’s gas needs, while Russia accounts for between 45 and 50 percent.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the EU has sought to reduce its Russian gas imports by two-thirds.

Norway’s gas exports are however squeezed by production capacities, already churning at maximum levels, and the distribution system via pipelines. 

Norway’s sole liquified natural gas (LNG) unit, which makes it possible to deliver gas by ship in liquid form, was damaged in a fire in September 2020.

Located in Hammerfest in northern Norway, it will be back in service by mid-May, according to its operator, energy giant Equinor, making it possible to then increase export volumes.

According to Equinor, adjusting the production licences at the Oseberg field will make it possible to export an additional 1 billion cubic metres up to September 30th, when maintenance work is scheduled to be conducted.

The Heidrun field will meanwhile be able to increase its deliveries by 0.4 million cubic metres in the full year 2022.

Equinor said that “1.4 billion cubic metres of gas meets the gas demands of around 1.4 million European homes during a year”.

The Troll field has meanwhile been authorised to increase its production by up to 1 billion cubic metres in the event of loss of production from other fields.

To take advantage of the record-breaking high gas prices lately, Equinor had already obtained an adjustment on the production permits for Oseberg and Troll last year.

SHOW COMMENTS