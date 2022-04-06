Read news from:
NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP

How do Norway’s slow passport processing times compare to Denmark and Sweden?

People in Norway face long waiting times for a new passport, but how does this compare to neighbours Denmark, Sweden and Finland?

Published: 6 April 2022 11:58 CEST
danish passport

Production issues and high demand have meant that residents in Norway face long waiting times for passports and ID cards.

Norway has also seen a bottleneck in applications resulting from passports expiring during the pandemic, but the holders not renewing them because they could not travel.

The company which manufactures Norwegian passports, Thales, is facing government scrutiny over delivery delays on new passports and ID cards. Thales also manufactures passports for both Sweden and Finland.

A global shortage of raw materials due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine is related to the delays, the Norwegian Police Directorate said last month.

Another contributing factor in why it is taking many so long to get a passport in Norway is long waiting times for appointments. In Norway, passport applications are handled regionally by police, with waiting times dependent on appointment availability.

The appointment system for Oslo shows the next available appointment slot as being in August. According to TT, a Norwegian police estimate has stated that the waiting times are between one and three months, depending on where in the country the applicant lives.

Extended opening times for appointments and hiring of extra staff are amongst measures being taken in Norway to alleviate the issue.

Despite several attempts by police authorities in Sweden to reduce the waiting times for new passports, Swedish nationals in several parts of the Scandinavian country must wait for months in some cases before their application is processed.

The county (län) authority in Stockholm does not have available appointments for passport processing until October, for example, Swedish news wire TT wrote this week.

With pandemic restrictions severely limiting travel through much of 2020 and 2021, many people did not bother to renew their passports as they expired.

As a result, local police passport centres are now having to handle a large backlog of applications, at the same time as the usual applications from people whose passports are expiring this year. 

“Partly it’s because we’re about to go into high season, and partly it’s because people have not renewed their passports during the pandemic, but have waited until restrictions have been lifted,” Linda Ahlén, chief of the unit which handles passports in the Swedish police, told the TT newswire in February. 

Finland is also seeing congested ID card and passport services, with waiting times for appointments up to around eight weeks according to TT.

This is despite rules in Finland allowing some passport holders to renew their documents without physically attending appointments, for example if they submitted biometric data for their previous passport within the last six years.

“Right now there are many who have not renewed their passports as usual and we do not have enough available appointments,” Hanna Piipponen, head of passport administration with the Finnish police, told TT.

As many as 500,000 people in Finland are reported to be without a passport currently according to TT, with almost as many, 450,000 in the same situation in Norway.

Denmark, however, is not experiencing the same processing and production issues as its neighbours, with people in Copenhagen waiting as little as one or two days to receive new passports.

Municipalities, rather than the police, are responsible for processing new passports in Denmark. That difference is largely credited for the country’s favourable record when it comes to waiting times for renewals.

“It is not complicated to issue a passport and it’s good to have this close to the other citizens’ service,” Jette Bondo, office manager with Copenhagen Municipality’s Borgerservice (Citizens’ Service), told TT.

Danish passports are also valid for longer than Swedish and Finnish ones, with a ten-year expiry on Danish passports compared to five years for Swedes and Finns. Norwegian passports are valid for 10 years.

Bondo said that Copenhagen did experience some backlog in processing during summer 2021 as travel restrictions eased, with around 45,000 passports waiting to be processed at that time. The figure is now 10,000.

Municipalities in Denmark extended opening hours when they experienced a backlog of passport renewals, TT writes.

“We couldn’t sit back and say ‘sorry, but you can’t go to France this summer’,” Bondo told the news wire.

NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP

How many foreign nationals are granted Norwegian citizenship?

There are a number of benefits to obtaining a Norwegian passport, and statistics from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) have revealed how many people had their applications for citizenship approved in 2021.

Published: 27 January 2022 16:53 CET
Trondheim.
The UDI has revealed how many people were granted citizenship in 2021. Pictured is Trondheim. Photo by Simon Williams on Unsplash

Figures from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) released this week have revealed how many people were granted Norwegian citizenship last year.

Last year, 49,515 people applied for a Norwegian passport, and of these, 41,030 applications were successful. The number of people granted citizenship has more than doubled compared to 2020 when 19,469 applications were approved.

In 2021, 2,357 applicants had their citizenship applications turned down, the UDI told The Local. The remaining 6,128 applications lodged in 2021 were still pending. 95 percent of citizenship applications to receive a decision in 2021 were approved.

Swedes made up the largest group to receive Norwegian citizenship in 2021. 4,086 Swedes had their applications for Norwegian citizenship approved last year. 98 percent of Swedish nationals who applied for a Norwegian passport were successful.

Eritrean nationals were the next largest group to receive a Norwegian passport in 2021. 3,562 Eritreans received citizenship last year.

The following largest groups to successfully apply to become a citizen of Norway were Russians, Filipinos, Somalians and Poles.

Nationals from the UK and the United States made up the seventh and eighth largest groups to be granted a Norwegian passport. 1,620 Brits successfully applied for citizenship, while Americans were given 1,608 Norwegian passports last year.

Nationals from the US were marginally more successful when applying for citizenship than Brits. 97 percent of applications from Americans were approved compared to 96 percent of applications from Brits.

Danes and Belarusians had the highest success rate when applying for citizenship. 99 percent of applicants from these groups were granted citizenship

Of the nationals that the UDI provided data for, Cubans and nationals from Tanzania were the least successful at applying for citizenship. Only 80 percent of applications from these groups were successful.

The UDI told The Local that the most common reason for an applicant being turned down for Norwegian passport was not having passed the citizenship test or the test in Norwegian social studies.

Other reasons for not passing included not completing the Norwegian language or social studies training, not meeting the requirements when it came to how long they needed to have been a resident of Norway, being under 12 years of age, not properly clarifying their identity, having criminal offences or not meeting the conditions for permanent residence or right of residence.

