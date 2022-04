PM Støre to meet Swedish counterpart

Norwegian PM will Jonas Gahr Støre will meet his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson, in Stockholm today.

The PM will also sit down with Swedish businesses. The war in Ukraine, security, defence, cooperation on business development, the green shift and the pandemic will be on the agenda.

The meeting will come long after several attempts to sit down with Sweden’s PM dating back to last year. The trip was supposed to be Støre’s first trip abroad as Prime Minister of Norway but has been delayed three times for various reasons.

Mediation talks go to overtime

Mediation talks aimed at halting a possible strike in the construction industry that could affect almost 1,000 firms have gone into overtime.

The update that talks had gone to overtime came at 4:30. Broker Carl Petter Martinsen from the Ombudsman told newswire NTB that there had been progress on some issues, but there was still plenty to be agreed upon.

Food prices could rise by five percent

Food prices could rise by between four to five percent this year, according to the Technical Calculation Committee.

The committee has said that food prices will rise by three percentage points more than what it had initially estimated in February, business and financial media E24 reports.

The price of wheat has skyrocketed due to the war in Ukraine, leading to significant uncertainty about how the cost of food will develop this year.

Oil-producing Norway dubbed a “dangerous radical”

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has hit out at countries increasing fossil fuel production as ‘dangerous radicals’.

The UN Secretary-General’s comments came as he launched a report urging the world to move rapidly towards greener energy.

He said that climate change activists were sometimes depicted as radicals but said, “the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels,”.

