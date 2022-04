How is Easter celebrated in Norway?

Easter is typically celebrated in Norway, with everyone getting as far away from the city as they can.

Either from when the school term ends for påskeferie or the long Easter weekend begins, families across the country cram into their cars, filled to the brim and adorned with skis on the roof rack, and head to the mountains.

Many Norwegians will head to a cabin they own or are renting. If not, then they may head to see family across the country. Either way, there is somewhat of a mass migration.

Once in “Easter mode”, Norwegians typically stock up on oranges, Kvikk Lunsj (Norwegians eat between sixteen and seventeen million bars of Kvikk-Lunsj during the Easter Holidays, according to Byas) and tuck into some “Easter crime” or påskekrim.

When they aren’t eating chocolate or reading about gruesome murders or daring heists, then you’ll find them on two planks of wood with a pole in each hand.

Both cross-country and alpine skiing are popular at this time of the year. If you enjoy a party, then Easter also sees some of the biggest after-ski events of the ski season.

Boardgames and quizzes are also standard fare, with many families tuning in to watch along to NRK’s popular ‘Easter Quiz’.

What is the Easter egg policy?

For those from countries where you are used to celebrating with chocolate eggs, you’ll be relieved to hear there are eggs but disappointed to find out that they aren’t made from chocolate.

Instead, Norwegians fill giant plastic eggs with liquorice, pick and mix and variety pack chocolates. Children typically have to hunt for their eggs that the Easter bunny (yes, he operates in Scandinavia, too) has hidden.

Many children will also want to decorate their own eggs by hard boiling them and painting the shell.

When are the Easter holidays?

Påskeferie begins on Friday, April 8th and runs until Tuesday, April 19th. Some children will be off for even longer as some schools and kindergartens will be closed for planning and teacher training on the Tuesday following Easter Sunday.

All kids in Norway will be off at the same time, unlike vinterferie, where kids are off on different weeks over a three-week period.

How many days off do I get from work?

There are four public holidays over the Easter weekend. These are Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday. This means most workers can expect three days off, excluding weekends over the Easter period.

Although there are two more Easter-ish related public holidays to follow. These are Ascension Day and Whit Monday. These are on May 26th and June 6th.

It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to stock up on groceries and alcohol as all of Norway’s wine monopolies and most supermarkets will be closed on the public holidays.