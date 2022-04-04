Report: ‘Immediate action’ required to improve Norway’s GP system

Many people experience significant challenges to their general wellbeing and mental health when moving to – and living in – another country. This can take many forms, such as:

Difficulty accessing medication, particularly medication prescribed in the previous country of residence.

Not being able to navigate the local health system to book an appointment.

Not being able to find the right ingredients for a vegan or vegetarian diet.

Difficulties faced

Having moved to Berlin from Saudi Arabia to study and work in HR, Hanan Asgar was excited about the opportunities Germany offered. As she says: “I wanted freedom, respect and equality for myself and my generation.”

However, the combination of being completely new in a foreign country, together with an unfortunate incident in her first few days in her new homeland – about which Hanan had no one to speak to – meant that Hanan began to feel isolated and anxious.

She tells us: “My anxiety grew and I actually ended up locking myself in my dorm room and questioning my choice of moving to Germany. But after some reflection, I realised that it was me who was missing out on the lectures I was avoiding. So I took the courage to step out again and face what was to come.”

Hanan subsequently underwent treatment for anxiety and depression with a therapist, and has now been living happily in Berlin for the past six years.

Hanan’s experience with initial culture shock and mental health challenges, while living and working abroad, is shared by many expats. A social listening study conducted by AXA* in 2021, across six popular nations or regions for those living abroad, discovered:

Anxiety was the most common difficulty faced by expats in France , the Scandinavian countries and the United Kingdom – 24%, 27% and 32% respectively.

was the most common difficulty faced by expats in , the countries and the – 24%, 27% and 32% respectively. Depression was the second most commonly experienced challenge.

was the second most commonly experienced challenge. Those in France were most likely to experience anxiety and depression regarding the consequences of Brexit .

were most likely to experience anxiety and depression regarding the consequences of . Other issues that those in France, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom identified as obstacles associated with living abroad, included dealing with chronic illness (such as living with a condition like diabetes), safety concerns (for example, crime) and stress related to the workplace.

Strategies that work

Fortunately, the AXA study also shows that there are a number of strategies that work when dealing with health and general wellbeing issues. Their study found the following:

Building strong support networks and healthy relationships with friends and co-workers was seen as important by expats in all countries.

and with friends and co-workers was seen as important by expats in all countries. Building strong support networks, as well as spending time on entertainment and hobbies , were particularly important to those living in the United Kingdom .

and , were particularly important to those living in the . Exercise – outdoor, or in a gym – was particularly helpful to those in Scandinavia and France , while those in France reported that they had also had specific success with mindfulness practice and good nutrition .

– outdoor, or in a gym – was particularly helpful to those in and , while those in reported that they had also had specific success with practice and good . The most effective and useful strategy that AXA discovered , however, was proactive and preventative healthcare, such as accessing a GP or qualified psychologist.

Seeking out the right health professionals for both body and mind can significantly reduce the levels of anxiety and depression experienced by those living abroad. Regular check-ups can prevent conditions becoming chronic, while discussing mental health and wellbeing can substantially reduce the pressure that many feel. Prevention, as the saying goes, is better than cure.

Ensuring you have the right healthcare

Finding the right health professionals abroad can be difficult due to language differences, cultural attitudes and varying levels of healthcare. As Hanan reports of her own experience: “I sought professional help and it was quite challenging to find a therapist who spoke English. It took months just for an initial appointment. In the meantime, I would go to an emergency psychological help centre or ask a friend to be around. It all worked out in the end, but it did take a mental toll on me”.

Living abroad is, for many, the experience of a lifetime. The memories and friendships created can endure long after we’ve returned home. That’s why it’s so important to ensure that the care and support is there to ensure you can keep enjoying your new country.

