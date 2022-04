What does it mean?

Literally translated, it can be a strange one to wrap one’s head around. It takes the words for dare (våg) and throat (hals) and pops them together. When combined, the term can mean daredevil or someone prepared to take risks.

The risks aren’t just ones that put your body in harm’s way? A våghals can also refer to someone who takes a step into the unknown and starts that business they’ve always dreamed of.

The term can be used both in admiration and derision.

Why do I need to know this?

Norwegians are a nation that loves to spend time outside, whether it’s clambering up mountains or bombing down them on either one or two planks of wood, depending on whether they ski or snowboard.

Therefore, it’s only natural that such an active country develops an appetite for pushing their bodies to their psychical peak in daring challenges.

Use it like this

Jøss Petter, du er en skikkelig våghals!

(Wow, Petter, you are a proper daredevil!)

Emilie hoppet I fallskjerm fra en helicopter forrige uke. For en våghals!

(Emilie jumped from a plane with a parachute last week. What a daredevil!)