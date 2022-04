Press conference on Ukraine

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum will hold a press conference on the war in Ukraine and its consequences for Norway at 12pm. The government is expected to offer an update on the economic measures that will be implemented due to the war.

Dogs need to be leashed from today

From today, all dogs will need to be leashed, regardless of breed, until August 20th.

The reason for the rule is that it’s breeding or birthing season for a lot of Norway’s wildlife, meaning they may be more vulnerable to being disrupted by dogs off the lead during this period.

“It is easy to imagine that hunting dogs may be interested in seeking out to hunt birds and other game. But even small dogs have an inherent hunting instinct and can thus do great damage to, for example, bird nests that are at ground level,” the Norwegian Kennel Club has said.

King Harald to return from Covid sick leave

King Harald will return from sick leave and return to royal duties today, The Palace has informed public broadcaster NRK.

King Harald had been on sick leave since March 22nd. At the time of his diagnosis, the country’s royal family said that the king had mild symptoms.

Harald was the last of the Nordic royal heads of state to catch coronavirus. In early January, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, 75, and Queen Silvia, 78, both tested positive, followed by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 81 in February.

Flu cases on the rise

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has said the country is seeing an increase in flu cases after 1,180 people were diagnosed with it last week.

“In recent weeks, there has been a weekly doubling in cases and the proportion of positive tests and an increase in hospital admissions with influenza. In week 12, it is considered that the outbreak in Norway is underway, as the proportion of positive flu tests exceeded 10 percent,” the NIPH said in its latest weekly report.

Scooter companies get licence to operate in Oslo

Rental firms Tier, Bolt and Voi, have been granted a licence to rent electric scooters in Oslo. The companies will rent 2,667 scooters each, business and financial paper DN reports.

Last summer, Oslo Municipality brought in several measures to curb the number of scooter accidents in the city. Among them included a tighter cap on the number of e-scooters.

The licence to operate is in place until the end of March next year.