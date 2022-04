What does it mean?

Directly translated, spøkefugl means “joke bird”. The word comes from the Norwegian words for joke (spøke) and bird (fugl).

The word refers to an individual fond of pranks and jokes and who likes to play the odd (innocent) trick now and again.

The term can also be used for somebody who enjoys jokes and pranks regardless of whether they are dishing out the humour or on the receiving end of a jape.

Plenty of parents will also call their kids a spøkefugl if their child is being a bit cheeky.

Why do I need to know this?

It’s the perfect word to use when you’re on the receiving end of a fun prank or when you hear a great joke.

Alternatively, you could use it sarcastically if someone’s punchline doesn’t quite meet the mark.

Use it like this

Jeg er litt av en spøkefugl

(I am a bit of a joker)

Ante ikke at de var en slik spøkefugl!

(I had no idea you were such a joker!)

Du er en skikkelig spøkefugl

(you are a proper joker)