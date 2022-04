Free admission to the Munch Museum (on certain days)

Whether you loathe or love the new Munch Museum’s design, it has certainly made a splash since it opened late last year.

If you haven’t gotten round to seeing it yet and are potentially on the fence, then may want to know how to visit the museum for free.

The museum, which contains the works of Edvard Munch, who bequeathed his works to the city of Oslo when he died, is running an offer until June, where there is free admission every Wednesday from 6pm until 9pm.

The offer is available on both the Norwegian and English versions of the website. You can book here.

May 17th parades

For the first time in three years, Norway will have typical May 17th, or Constitution Day, celebrations. This comes after previous celebrations have been curtailed and cancelled due the pandemic.

This is a must-do activity if you’ve not been a part of non-pandemic disrupted celebrations in Norway before.

Kids and marching bands will take part in parades, and large swathes of the population will be adorned in their national costumes.

Forest walks and hikes

Later in the spring, the last of the snow will melt, and the cross-country tracks will give way to hiking trails.

There are so many places in and around Oslo that make a perfect place for a spring walk.

Songsvann, and with good reason, is one of the city’s most popular nature spots. To get there, you will need to hop on the number 5 line of the Oslo T-bane and get off at the last stop, named after the lake.

A lap around the lake is a brisk 3.2-kilometre walk. If you want a longer walk, you can continue on the far side out to the Ullevalseter hiking centre.

Sculpture parks

Vigeland Park is one of the Norwegian capital’s most famous attractions. Home to over 200 sculptures by Gustav Vigeland, designer of the Nobel Peace Prize medal and the famous Angry Boy statue, Vigelandsparken is an essential destination all year round.

However, it isn’t the only park where you can take a stroll while admiring some sculptures.

Ekeberg Sculpture Park, close to downtown Oslo, is another park with international-renowned works, such as Venus Milo aux Tiroirs by Salvadore Dali.

Then there’s also the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park in the Royal Palace gardens.

Free attractions

The spring weather in Norway can be hit and miss. Therefore, it’s always handy to have an indoor and outdoor option when making plans.

If the sun is shining, why not take a trip down to Akershus Fortress. The castle grounds are a popular recreational area and offer great views of the city and Oslofjord.

There is also a free visitor centre where you can learn about the castle’s history.

If spring showers are in the forecast, then you can always pay a visit to another staple of the Oslo skyline, the town hall.

Oslo City Hall is open to the public, and the inside is home to plenty of paintings and frescos. The main hall is also used for Nobel Peace Prize festivities.

The museum is open 9am to 6pm daily, except Saturdays.