Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Record month for electricity prices in southern Norway

March has been the most expensive month for electricity in south Norway on record by some distance. Energy prices were 12 times higher than in the north.

The monthly price in Norway was 187 øre per kilowatt-hour in all price areas in southern Norway. The price beats the previous record of 177 øre, which was recorded in December, according to figures from Europower.

Mediation deadline for the manufacturing industry

Today marks the deadline for mediation talks to find a compromise on the manufacturing industry’s wage settlement negotiations.

On March 28th, the United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet), trade union Parat and the Federation of Norwegian Industries (Norsk Industri) ended talks as they felt an agreement couldn’t be reached meaning the Ombudsman took charge of mediation.

More than 28,000 employees could be taken out on strike if an agreement isn’t reached.

Fourth Covid vaccine may be required

Assistant Director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Nakstad, has said that a fourth day may be required in Norway.

“The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) continually assesses whether there is a need for a fourth dose for the oldest and eventually also younger age groups. It is uncertain when this will happen, but the probability is that you will need a refresher dose in 2022 is probably quite large,” Nakstad told TV2.

115,000 children grow up in persistent low-income households

In 2020, 115,000 children belonged to a household with a persistently low income. This is almost 12 percent of all children in Norway and is the same proportion as the year before.

Statistics Norway have said that this is the highest level they have observed since they began monitoring.

To be considered a household with ow income with persistent low income, the income must have been low over three years.

As many as six out of ten children in low-income households have an immigrant background.

Russian yacht has left Narvik

A Russian yacht, reportedly belonging to a Russian oligarch with ties to Putin, has left port in Narvik.

The yacht had been in Narvik for a month and a half because Norwegian supplies refused to refuel it until very recently.

The owner of the yacht is the Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former KBG agent and friend of President Vladimir Putin.