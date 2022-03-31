Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 31 March 2022 09:19 CEST
Powerlines.
Read about, A fourth Covid dose, record electricity prices, a oligarch's superyacht leaving Norway, and six out of ten children with an immigrant background live in persistent low income households. Pictured are powerlines. Photo by Single.Earth on Unsplash

Record month for electricity prices in southern Norway 

March has been the most expensive month for electricity in south Norway on record by some distance. Energy prices were 12 times higher than in the north. 

The monthly price in Norway was 187 øre per kilowatt-hour in all price areas in southern Norway. The price beats the previous record of 177 øre, which was recorded in December, according to figures from Europower.

Mediation deadline for the manufacturing industry

Today marks the deadline for mediation talks to find a compromise on the manufacturing industry’s wage settlement negotiations. 

On March 28th, the United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet), trade union Parat and the Federation of Norwegian Industries (Norsk Industri) ended talks as they felt an agreement couldn’t be reached meaning the Ombudsman took charge of mediation. 

More than 28,000 employees could be taken out on strike if an agreement isn’t reached. 

Fourth Covid vaccine may be required

Assistant Director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Nakstad, has said that a fourth day may be required in Norway. 

“The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) continually assesses whether there is a need for a fourth dose for the oldest and eventually also younger age groups. It is uncertain when this will happen, but the probability is that you will need a refresher dose in 2022 is probably quite large,” Nakstad told TV2

115,000 children grow up in persistent low-income households

In 2020, 115,000 children belonged to a household with a persistently low income. This is almost 12 percent of all children in Norway and is the same proportion as the year before. 

Statistics Norway have said that this is the highest level they have observed since they began monitoring. 

To be considered a household with ow income with persistent low income, the income must have been low over three years. 

As many as six out of ten children in low-income households have an immigrant background. 

Russian yacht has left Narvik

A Russian yacht, reportedly belonging to a Russian oligarch with ties to Putin, has left port in Narvik. 

The yacht had been in Narvik for a month and a half because Norwegian supplies refused to refuel it until very recently. 

The owner of the yacht is the Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former KBG agent and friend of President Vladimir Putin.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 30 March 2022 09:28 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

PM says no to fuel tax cut 

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has said no to a potential cut on fuel tax in Norway amid fluctuating prices. 

Due to the war in Ukraine, petrol and diesel prices in Norway have fluctuated between 26 and 18 kroner over the last few weeks. However, Støre said the government was unlikely to cut fuel tax as it had already put a large amount of focus and effort into reducing people’s energy bills, which made up a more significant proportion of household spending. 

“I understand that it is an increase (in costs), especially for those who work in the transport industry and those who drive far, which is a burden. But if you look at the average load for most families, it is a much lower share of the household budget than, for example, electricity. Therefore, we have chosen to implement the support measures in those areas,” Støre told newspaper VG

SAS pilots could strike

Pilots for airline SAS have broken off wage negotiations with the airline and could go on strike, business and financial publication E24 reports.

On Tuesday, the pilot associations in Norway, Denmark and Sweden broke off negotiations on wages with SAS. The current collective agreement expires on March 31st. 

The breakdown in talks comes almost three years after pilots last went on strike and shortly after the airline announced a crisis plan in February to cut costs. 

Zelensky to address Norway’s parliament 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to Norway’s parliament via video link. 

Prior to Zelensky, only three foreign leaders have ever given talks in the Storting. 

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian president has given speeches to representatives in several western countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the United States.  

Issues with passports and ID cards 

Thales, the company which produces Norwegian passports and ID cards, has been summoned by the government as it is struggling to meet production targets. 

The issues are being caused by a shortage of raw materials and an increased error rate. This means long waiting times for those who have sent off for a new passport. 

The UK wants to beef up its military presence in the Arctic

The UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, has said the UK would increase its presence in the Arctic by having a Marine strike group “permanently active” in the Arctic. 

Wallace’s Norwegian counterpart Odd Roger Enoksen said that his country, as a member of NATO but also a neighbour of Russia, “wants more allied activity up North”.

He further noted, “The UK is our most important ally in Europe.”

SHOW COMMENTS