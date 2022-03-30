For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news.
Published: 30 March 2022 09:28 CEST
Read about the Ukrainian president speaking to Norway's parliament, SAS pilots potentially going on strike, the PM saying no to a fuel tax cut and more in today's roundup. File Photo: An MD-82 aircraft from the Scandinavian airline SAS. Photo by: Janerik Henriksson / Scanpix Sweden/ AFP.
