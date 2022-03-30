Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 30 March 2022 09:28 CEST
Read about the Ukrainian president speaking to Norway's parliament, SAS pilots potentially going on strike, the PM saying no to a fuel tax cut and more in today's roundup. File Photo: An MD-82 aircraft from the Scandinavian airline SAS. Photo by: Janerik Henriksson / Scanpix Sweden/ AFP.

PM says no to fuel tax cut 

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has said no to a potential cut on fuel tax in Norway amid fluctuating prices. 

Due to the war in Ukraine, petrol and diesel prices in Norway have fluctuated between 26 and 18 kroner over the last few weeks. However, Støre said the government was unlikely to cut fuel tax as it had already put a large amount of focus and effort into reducing people’s energy bills, which made up a more significant proportion of household spending. 

“I understand that it is an increase (in costs), especially for those who work in the transport industry and those who drive far, which is a burden. But if you look at the average load for most families, it is a much lower share of the household budget than, for example, electricity. Therefore, we have chosen to implement the support measures in those areas,” Støre told newspaper VG

SAS pilots could strike

Pilots for airline SAS have broken off wage negotiations with the airline and could go on strike, business and financial publication E24 reports.

On Tuesday, the pilot associations in Norway, Denmark and Sweden broke off negotiations on wages with SAS. The current collective agreement expires on March 31st. 

The breakdown in talks comes almost three years after pilots last went on strike and shortly after the airline announced a crisis plan in February to cut costs. 

Zelensky to address Norway’s parliament 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to Norway’s parliament via video link. 

Prior to Zelensky, only three foreign leaders have ever given talks in the Storting. 

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian president has given speeches to representatives in several western countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the United States.  

Issues with passports and ID cards 

Thales, the company which produces Norwegian passports and ID cards, has been summoned by the government as it is struggling to meet production targets. 

The issues are being caused by a shortage of raw materials and an increased error rate. This means long waiting times for those who have sent off for a new passport. 

The UK wants to beef up its military presence in the Arctic

The UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, has said the UK would increase its presence in the Arctic by having a Marine strike group “permanently active” in the Arctic. 

Wallace’s Norwegian counterpart Odd Roger Enoksen said that his country, as a member of NATO but also a neighbour of Russia, “wants more allied activity up North”.

He further noted, “The UK is our most important ally in Europe.”

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 29 March 2022 09:22 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Risk of quick clay landslides in Norway “unacceptably high” 

The risk of landslides in Norway has reached an unacceptably high level, the Gjerdrum Committee has ruled. 

“All the danger related to quick clay landslides can not be eliminated, and there is a question of what level of risk society is willing to accept when it comes to such landslides,” the committee stated in a report published Monday. 

The first report was presented in September 2021. The committee was set up after ten people died in a landslide in Gjerdrum in 2020. 

A majority of the committee believes that Norway should have a “vision zero” approach to deaths related to landslides and that a national action plan is needed. The country has a zero vision plan for traffic deaths. 

Number of climate-related insurance claims rises

Over the last decade, climate-related damage has led to more than 28 billion kroner worth of compensation being paid out. Extreme rainfall accounts for almost half the money paid out, Finans Norge said. 

The firm which organises most of the country’s insurance companies will publish a full report later on Tuesday on the extent of natural disasters in Norway over the past ten years. 

READ ALSO: Authorities in Norway not prepared for the effects of climate change

Finans Norge has said that the number of weather-related claims is rising. 

Of the ten largest natural disasters since 1980, seven of them occurred after 2010. 

Could Norway scrap school exams for good? 

Exams could become a thing of the past for those in school after the Norwegian Directorate of Education said it wanted to look at several alternatives to exams.

“In the slightly longer term, the directorate will also try out alternatives to the current exam system,” Per Kristian Larsen-Evjen, department director for upper secondary education, told newspaper Aftenposten. 

The directorate will also look at how exams currently work in Norwegian schools. For the third year in a row, exams in Norway have been scrapped for those in the 10th grade and graduating students in high-schools. 

Norway requests refugee list from Moldova 

The Norwegian government will work quickly to bring Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to the country, Minister of Justice and Emergency Management Emilie Enger Mehl has said. 

“It is important for Norway that we move quickly to pick up refugees from Moldova through the initiative we are part of here,” Mehl said. 

READ ALSO: What special rules have Norway put in place to help refugees from Ukraine?

“Norway has asked for a list of refugees we can take,” she added. 

