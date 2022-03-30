Read news from:
Long queues for Norwegian passports and ID cards due to production issues 

A global shortage of raw materials due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine has led to delays in passports and ID cards in Norway being sent out, the Norwegian Police Directorate said Tuesday. 

Published: 30 March 2022 12:34 CEST
Pictured is a passport.
Production issues and high demand mean many are waiting a long time for Norwegian passports and ID cards. Pictured is a passport full of stamps. Photo by ConvertKit on Unsplash

Production issues and high demand have meant that residents in Norway face long waiting times for passports and ID cards.

“The situation is serious, and we have worked to increase the capacity of the passport offices in the police districts to meet the wave of applicants. But now we must see what room for manoeuvre we have and what measures are possible to implement,” Bjørn Vandvik in the Police Directorate said in a statement.

“I have full sympathy with those who now may have to wait longer to get their passport or ID card,” Vandvik added. 

The firm responsible for producing the ID cards and passports, Thales, was summoned by the Justice Minister, Emilie Enger Mehl, to answer why residents face such long waiting times for a passport and what can be done to remedy the situation. 

“The government believes it is unacceptable if many Norwegians are left without the opportunity to identify themselves with a passport or ID card for a long time and expects Thales to implement measures as soon as possible,” Mehl said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the firm was unable to provide an answer on how it would solve the challenges. Still, the company has said it is in dialogue with the police directorate on how this challenge will be handled in the future. 

Earlier this year, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported that around 300,000 to 400,000 residents are currently without a valid passport. 

The government has said that it is looking into the possibility of reopening passports offices closed under the previous government to try and ease the backlog.  

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

