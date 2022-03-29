For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of important news.
Published: 29 March 2022 09:22 CEST
Read about climate related insurance claims, the possibility of exams being axed, the government asking Moldova for a refugee list and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Lofoten, northern Norway. Photo by Error 420 📷 on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments