Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Risk of quick clay landslides in Norway “unacceptably high”

The risk of landslides in Norway has reached an unacceptably high level, the Gjerdrum Committee has ruled.

“All the danger related to quick clay landslides can not be eliminated, and there is a question of what level of risk society is willing to accept when it comes to such landslides,” the committee stated in a report published Monday.

The first report was presented in September 2021. The committee was set up after ten people died in a landslide in Gjerdrum in 2020.

A majority of the committee believes that Norway should have a “vision zero” approach to deaths related to landslides and that a national action plan is needed. The country has a zero vision plan for traffic deaths.

Number of climate-related insurance claims rises

Over the last decade, climate-related damage has led to more than 28 billion kroner worth of compensation being paid out. Extreme rainfall accounts for almost half the money paid out, Finans Norge said.

The firm which organises most of the country’s insurance companies will publish a full report later on Tuesday on the extent of natural disasters in Norway over the past ten years.

READ ALSO: Authorities in Norway not prepared for the effects of climate change

Finans Norge has said that the number of weather-related claims is rising.

Of the ten largest natural disasters since 1980, seven of them occurred after 2010.

Could Norway scrap school exams for good?

Exams could become a thing of the past for those in school after the Norwegian Directorate of Education said it wanted to look at several alternatives to exams.

“In the slightly longer term, the directorate will also try out alternatives to the current exam system,” Per Kristian Larsen-Evjen, department director for upper secondary education, told newspaper Aftenposten.

The directorate will also look at how exams currently work in Norwegian schools. For the third year in a row, exams in Norway have been scrapped for those in the 10th grade and graduating students in high-schools.

Norway requests refugee list from Moldova

The Norwegian government will work quickly to bring Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to the country, Minister of Justice and Emergency Management Emilie Enger Mehl has said.

“It is important for Norway that we move quickly to pick up refugees from Moldova through the initiative we are part of here,” Mehl said.



READ ALSO: What special rules have Norway put in place to help refugees from Ukraine?

“Norway has asked for a list of refugees we can take,” she added.