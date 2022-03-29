Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 29 March 2022 09:22 CEST
Lofoten, northern Norway.
Read about climate related insurance claims, the possibility of exams being axed, the government asking Moldova for a refugee list and more in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is Lofoten, northern Norway. Photo by Error 420 📷 on Unsplash

Risk of quick clay landslides in Norway “unacceptably high” 

The risk of landslides in Norway has reached an unacceptably high level, the Gjerdrum Committee has ruled. 

“All the danger related to quick clay landslides can not be eliminated, and there is a question of what level of risk society is willing to accept when it comes to such landslides,” the committee stated in a report published Monday. 

The first report was presented in September 2021. The committee was set up after ten people died in a landslide in Gjerdrum in 2020. 

A majority of the committee believes that Norway should have a “vision zero” approach to deaths related to landslides and that a national action plan is needed. The country has a zero vision plan for traffic deaths. 

Number of climate-related insurance claims rises

Over the last decade, climate-related damage has led to more than 28 billion kroner worth of compensation being paid out. Extreme rainfall accounts for almost half the money paid out, Finans Norge said. 

The firm which organises most of the country’s insurance companies will publish a full report later on Tuesday on the extent of natural disasters in Norway over the past ten years. 

READ ALSO: Authorities in Norway not prepared for the effects of climate change

Finans Norge has said that the number of weather-related claims is rising. 

Of the ten largest natural disasters since 1980, seven of them occurred after 2010. 

Could Norway scrap school exams for good? 

Exams could become a thing of the past for those in school after the Norwegian Directorate of Education said it wanted to look at several alternatives to exams.

“In the slightly longer term, the directorate will also try out alternatives to the current exam system,” Per Kristian Larsen-Evjen, department director for upper secondary education, told newspaper Aftenposten. 

The directorate will also look at how exams currently work in Norwegian schools. For the third year in a row, exams in Norway have been scrapped for those in the 10th grade and graduating students in high-schools. 

Norway requests refugee list from Moldova 

The Norwegian government will work quickly to bring Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to the country, Minister of Justice and Emergency Management Emilie Enger Mehl has said. 

“It is important for Norway that we move quickly to pick up refugees from Moldova through the initiative we are part of here,” Mehl said. 

READ ALSO: What special rules have Norway put in place to help refugees from Ukraine?

“Norway has asked for a list of refugees we can take,” she added. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 28 March 2022 09:16 CEST
Almost 30,000 could be taken out on strike

More than 28,000 employees could be taken out on strike later this week if an agreement can’t be struck between the United Federation of Trade Unions (Fellesforbundet), trade union Parat and the Federation of Norwegian Industries (Norsk Industri) by Friday.

From today the Ombudsman will take over for compulsory mediation after it became clear on Sunday that the parties looked unlikely to come to an agreement. The deadline for agreeing on a wage settlement is Friday night. 

Wage settlement negotiations take place in Norway every spring between unions and industry organisations. 

Final part of the Gjerdrum Committee’s landslide report due today 

The last part of the Gjerdrum Committee’s report will be presented to the Petroleum and Energy Minister, Terje Aasland, newswire NTB reports

The final part of the report will reveal who the committee believes should be held responsible for the landslide that took place just over a year ago. 

READ MORE: Major landslide hits Norwegian village

PM warns significant infrastructure projects could be put on hold

Large transport and construction projects could be axed or postponed as a result of the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Sunday. 

“We have some large projects related to transport, transport plans, large buildings and facilities which require large investments. We will still have that, but this is the time to look at it honestly and openly,” Støre told regional paper Adressaavisen

“Both because the economy is such that we now have to make sure that it does not overheat, and because we know that we have to spend more money on emergency preparedness, defence and on receiving refugees, there are some other projects – planned things – that we maybe have to push on and maybe have to say we cannot take on (certain projects),” he added. 

Norwegians’ belief in the economy at historic low 

The Consumer Confidence Index has hit a historic low and is currently even lower than it was at the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, newspaper Dagbladet reports. 

The index is currently down 20 points, compared to the previous bottom of minus 13.3 recorded in April 2020. 

READ ALSO: How could rising interest rates affect Norway’s economy?

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th sent shock waves in all directions. The monthly survey of confidence and expectations of their own and the country’s economy shows a historically large fall in March,” Henrik Høidahl, head of politics and society at data collection firm opinion, told Dagbladet. 

