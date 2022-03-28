For members
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Find out what's going on in Norway on Monday with The Local's short roundup of important news.
Published: 28 March 2022 09:16 CEST
Read about workers potentially being taken out on strike, failing faith in the Norwegian economy, large construction projects being put on hold and more in today's roundup Pictured: Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store addresses media representatives as he arrives ahead of an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 24, 2022. Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/ AFP.
