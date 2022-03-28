Read news from:
Austria
EUROPEAN UNION

EXPLAINED: How the new pan-European personal pension works

Have you ever wondered what to do with your private pension plan when moving to another European country?

Published: 28 March 2022 15:33 CEST
Flags of the EU member states flutter in the air near a statue of the Euro logo outside the European Commission building in Brussels, on May 28, 2020. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

This question will probably have caused some headaches. Fortunately a new private pension product meant to make things easier should soon become available under a new EU regulation that came into effect this week. 

The new pan-European personal pension product (PEPP) will allow savers to carry their private pension with them if they move within the European Union.

EU rules so far allowed the aggregation of state pensions and the possibility to carry across borders occupational pensions, which are paid by employers. But the market of private pensions remained fragmented.

The new product is expected to benefit especially young people, who tend to move more frequently across borders, and the self-employed, who might not be covered by other pension schemes. 

According to a survey conducted in 16 countries by Insurance Europe, the organisation representing insurers in Brussels, 38 percent of Europeans do not save for retirement, with a proportion as high as 60 percent in Finland, 57 percent in Spain, 56 percent in France and 55 percent in Italy. 

The groups least likely to have a pension plan are women (42% versus 34% of men), unemployed people (67%), self-employed and part-time workers in the private sector (38%), divorced and singles (44% and 43% respectively), and 18-35 years old (40%).

“As a complement to public pensions, PEPP caters for the needs of today’s younger generation and allows people to better plan and make provisions for the future,” EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness said on March 22nd, when new EU rules became effective. 

The scheme will also allow savers to sign up to a personal pension plan offered by a provider based in another EU country.

Who can sign up?

Under the EU regulation, anyone can sign up to a pan-European personal pension, regardless of their nationality or employment status. 

The scheme is open to people who are employed part-time or full-time, self-employed, in any form of “modern employment”, unemployed or in education. 

The condition is that they are resident in a country of the European Union, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein (the European Economic Area). The PEPP will not be available outside these countries, for instance in Switzerland. 

How does it work?

PEPP providers can offer a maximum of six investment options, including a basic one that is low-risk and safeguards the amount invested. The basic PEPP is the default option. Its fees are capped at 1 percent of the accumulated capital per year.

People who move to another EU country can continue to contribute to the same PEPP. Whenever a consumer changes the country of residence, the provider will open a new sub-account for that country. If the provider cannot offer such option, savers have the right to switch provider free of charge.  

As pension products are taxed differently in each state, the applicable taxation will be that of the country of residence and possible tax incentives will only apply to the relevant sub-account. 

Savers who move residence outside the EU cannot continue saving on their PEPP, but they can resume contributions if they return. They would also need to ask advice about the consequences of the move on the way their savings are taxed. 

Pensions can then be paid out in a different location from where the product was purchased. 

Where to start?

Pan-European personal pension products can be offered by authorised banks, insurance companies, pension funds and wealth management firms. 

They are regulated products that can be sold to consumers only after being approved by supervisory authorities. 

As the legislation came into effect this week, only now eligible providers can submit the application for the authorisation of their products. National authorities have then three months to make a decision. So it will still take some time before PEPPs become available on the market. 

When this will happen, the products and their features will be listed in the public register of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA). 

For more information:

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp/consumer-oriented-faqs-pan_en 

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp_en 

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK. 

MONEY

The key Norwegian tax season dates you need to know about

It's that time of year again when you need to start thinking about your Norwegian tax return. Here are a few key dates to ensure you stay on top of things. 

Published: 24 March 2022 15:41 CET
The key Norwegian tax season dates you need to know about

Taxes, one of the two things said to be guaranteed in life, can be a tricky thing for some. Luckily in Norway, much of the process can be done online, simplifying things somewhat. 

In some cases, it pays to be on top of things, and the sooner you submit your declaration, the sooner you can expect any potential rebate. 

Therefore, keeping track of the key dates can help make this year’s tax season more straightforward. So be sure to put these deadlines in your diary, calendar or phone. 

March 16th 

On March 16th, the Norwegian Tax Administration began the process of sending out the country’s tax returns

Not everyone will receive their tax return for 2021 at the same time, and the returns will be sent out until April 4th, so if you haven’t received it yet, it should come eventually. 

You will receive your tax return either by mail or by logging onto the tax administration’s website

Once you have received your return, you will need to check your salary and paid tax. You will also need to check that the debts and assets listed are correct. 

You will then need to correct anything incorrect and submit it. You can make changes to the tax return after you submit it. 

READ ALSO: What do I need to know about my Norwegian tax return?

April 4th

If you are expecting a tax return but have not received one after this date, you will need to contact the tax administration as this is the last day they will be sent out. 

April 30th

The main deadline you will need to be aware of is the one for submitting tax returns. You will need to submit the main tax return by this date. The end of April also sees the deadline for applying for a postponed deadline if you need more time to get your affairs in order. 

April 30th is also the final day to submit a statement of any shares you own. 

May 31st

This is the deadline for business owners to submit their tax returns. This applies to sole proprietorships (Enkeltpersonforetak/EK) and companies (Selskap/AS). The process of handling the tax return is different for companies and sole proprietorships.

You can read about the process of doing tax returns for both here.

May 31st is also a key date if you are expecting a rebate. If you have overpaid in the last year and are set to receive a refund, you will be notified by the end of May in the form of a tax assessment. 

June 15th 

When your tax return has been processed, you will be sent a tax assessment notice. In addition, you’ll receive a notice with information regarding how much money you’ll receive as a rebate or how much you’ll need to repay if you’ve overpaid. The middle of June sees the last batch of assessments sent out until the end of summer. 

Tax assessments for underpaid tax will be sent from June onwards, meaning you’ll need to pay tax back if you receive one after the end of May. 

August 17th 

This is when the tax authorities will begin sending tax assessment forms out to those who have underpaid again. They will continue to do this until November. 

