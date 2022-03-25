Read news from:
Austria
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Friday with The Local's roundup of important news.

Published: 25 March 2022 09:31 CET
Jens Stoltenberg
Read about Stoltenberg extending his term with NATO by the year, waffle day and Norway being asked to provide more military equipment to Ukraine. Pictured: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as they pose for a G7 leaders' family photo during a NATO summit at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on March 24, 2022. Photo by Henry Nicholls / Pool / AFP

Stoltenberg to continue as Secretary General of NATO 

Jens Stoltenberg has agreed to stay on with NATO in his current role for an extra year, which means he will be resigning from his post as head of Norges Bank, which he was due to take up later this year. 

The decision to extend Stoltenberg’s term was taken at an urgent summit in NATO on Thursday. 

“I have agreed to continue as Secretary General of NATO. We are facing a fateful time for European security. I am grateful for the trust that NATO’s heads of state and government have shown me, and I will devote all my attention to leading the alliance through this demanding time,” Stoltenberg said. 

Ida Wolden Bache will take over as the governor of Norges Bank, Norway’s central bank. Bache has been serving as interim governor since last year. 

Stoltenberg’s appointment to the top post at Norges Bank was hotly debated in Norway and led to accusations of political nepotism due to Stoltenberg’s close links to current PM Jonas Gahr Støre.

Every sixth car sold in Norway is electric

65 percent of all passenger cars registered in Norway last year were electric cars, and now more than 16 percent of all cars in the country are Electric. 

READ MORE: What you need to know about owning an electric car in Norway

The number of passenger cars in Norway increased by 2.5 percent, compared to a sharp 35.5 percent rise in the number of electric cars. 

Norway asked to provide more military equipment to Ukraine

Norway has been asked to provide more military equipment to Ukraine. So far, it has equipped the country with 2,000 anti-tank weapons. 

“Together with other NATO countries, we have received a large number of inquiries about this. The government assess this on an ongoing basis,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told public broadcaster NRK

At the end of last month, Norway lifted a historic ban on exporting weapons to countries at war or on the brink of war to send missiles to Ukraine. 

The country has also sent vests and helmets to Ukraine. 

Waffle day

It might be time to dust off the waffle press and stock up on brown cheese if you haven’t already because today marks waffle day in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. 

The day is celebrated on March 25th because that is the day when the Virgin Mary received the message from archangel Gabriel that she should give birth to baby Jesus. 

The tradition hails from Sweden originally. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 24 March 2022 08:28 CET
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Stoltenberg on continuing with NATO: ‘It is up to the 30 countries to decide’

NATO Secretary-General, and former Norwegian prime minister, Jens Stoltenberg, has refused to give a solid answer on whether he would be willing to continue in his post, which he is due to leave later this year. 

“It is up to the 30 allied countries to decide. My focus is to prepare for the summit tomorrow,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference yesterday afternoon. 

The press in Norway has reported that several heads of state have asked Stoltenberg to continue in the role to avoid NATO looking for a successor amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Stoltenberg is set to move back to Norway later this year to take up the hotly debated post as governor of Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank. 

The appointment has raised eyebrows and drawn scepticism in Norway as Stoltenberg is a former colleague of current PM Jonas Gahr Støre. 

Interest rates going up 

The key interest rate is widely expected to be raised on Thursday. The key policy rate will likely be increased from 0.5 to 0.75 percent by Norges Bank. 

The bank is holding a meeting on interest rates at 10:30am. The decision to raise interest rates was announced in January, and economists believe that the bank will stick to the planned rate hike. 

READ ALSO: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

Rising interest rates mean more costly mortgage repayments and higher interest on loans however, rising interest also typically curb rising house prices. 

Record number of flu vaccines

A new study shows that a record number of those over 65 have been vaccinated against seasonal flu. 

75 percent of those aged over 65 said that they had been vaccinated against seasonal flu, according to a survey carried out for the Pharmacy Association. 

Last year only 59 percent of people in this age group said that they had the flu jab. 

National museum in hot water over job listings

Norway’s new national museum has received criticism from the Labour Party for listing 38 part-time jobs. 

The government has been vocal about decreasing the number of part-time roles offered by firms and replacing them with full-time listings. 

“With so many vacancies advertised, one would think that there was room to get more full-time positions. Involuntary part-time and lack of full-time culture is a big problem in parts of both the public and private sector,” Labour policy spokesperson Tuva Moflag told public broadcaster NRK

The museum has defended the listing and said that if they were to offer the jobs full-time, it would mean staff working six days a week and most weekends. 

