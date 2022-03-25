Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Stoltenberg to continue as Secretary General of NATO

Jens Stoltenberg has agreed to stay on with NATO in his current role for an extra year, which means he will be resigning from his post as head of Norges Bank, which he was due to take up later this year.

The decision to extend Stoltenberg’s term was taken at an urgent summit in NATO on Thursday.

“I have agreed to continue as Secretary General of NATO. We are facing a fateful time for European security. I am grateful for the trust that NATO’s heads of state and government have shown me, and I will devote all my attention to leading the alliance through this demanding time,” Stoltenberg said.

Ida Wolden Bache will take over as the governor of Norges Bank, Norway’s central bank. Bache has been serving as interim governor since last year.

Stoltenberg’s appointment to the top post at Norges Bank was hotly debated in Norway and led to accusations of political nepotism due to Stoltenberg’s close links to current PM Jonas Gahr Støre.

Every sixth car sold in Norway is electric

65 percent of all passenger cars registered in Norway last year were electric cars, and now more than 16 percent of all cars in the country are Electric.

The number of passenger cars in Norway increased by 2.5 percent, compared to a sharp 35.5 percent rise in the number of electric cars.

Norway asked to provide more military equipment to Ukraine

Norway has been asked to provide more military equipment to Ukraine. So far, it has equipped the country with 2,000 anti-tank weapons.

“Together with other NATO countries, we have received a large number of inquiries about this. The government assess this on an ongoing basis,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told public broadcaster NRK.

At the end of last month, Norway lifted a historic ban on exporting weapons to countries at war or on the brink of war to send missiles to Ukraine.

The country has also sent vests and helmets to Ukraine.

Waffle day

It might be time to dust off the waffle press and stock up on brown cheese if you haven’t already because today marks waffle day in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The day is celebrated on March 25th because that is the day when the Virgin Mary received the message from archangel Gabriel that she should give birth to baby Jesus.

The tradition hails from Sweden originally.