TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Find out what's going on in Norway on Thursday with The Local's short roundup of important news. 

Published: 24 March 2022 08:28 CET
Oslo Opera House
Read about rising interest rates, record flu jabs and whether a former Norwegian Prime Minister will continue in their post as NATO General Secratary in today's roundup of important news. Pictured is a Oslo Opera House. Photo by Svein Sund on Unsplash

Stoltenberg on continuing with NATO: ‘It is up to the 30 countries to decide’

NATO Secretary-General, and former Norwegian prime minister, Jens Stoltenberg, has refused to give a solid answer on whether he would be willing to continue in his post, which he is due to leave later this year. 

“It is up to the 30 allied countries to decide. My focus is to prepare for the summit tomorrow,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference yesterday afternoon. 

The press in Norway has reported that several heads of state have asked Stoltenberg to continue in the role to avoid NATO looking for a successor amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Stoltenberg is set to move back to Norway later this year to take up the hotly debated post as governor of Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank. 

The appointment has raised eyebrows and drawn scepticism in Norway as Stoltenberg is a former colleague of current PM Jonas Gahr Støre. 

Interest rates going up 

The key interest rate is widely expected to be raised on Thursday. The key policy rate will likely be increased from 0.5 to 0.75 percent by Norges Bank. 

The bank is holding a meeting on interest rates at 10:30am. The decision to raise interest rates was announced in January, and economists believe that the bank will stick to the planned rate hike. 

Rising interest rates mean more costly mortgage repayments and higher interest on loans however, rising interest also typically curb rising house prices. 

Record number of flu vaccines

A new study shows that a record number of those over 65 have been vaccinated against seasonal flu. 

75 percent of those aged over 65 said that they had been vaccinated against seasonal flu, according to a survey carried out for the Pharmacy Association. 

Last year only 59 percent of people in this age group said that they had the flu jab. 

National museum in hot water over job listings

Norway’s new national museum has received criticism from the Labour Party for listing 38 part-time jobs. 

The government has been vocal about decreasing the number of part-time roles offered by firms and replacing them with full-time listings. 

“With so many vacancies advertised, one would think that there was room to get more full-time positions. Involuntary part-time and lack of full-time culture is a big problem in parts of both the public and private sector,” Labour policy spokesperson Tuva Moflag told public broadcaster NRK

The museum has defended the listing and said that if they were to offer the jobs full-time, it would mean staff working six days a week and most weekends. 

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news. 

Published: 23 March 2022 09:33 CET
Justice ministry to put profit cap on private refugee centres

The majority of emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees is provided by private companies, and Norway’s Minister of Justice has said the government will put a cap on their earnings. 

The justice minister, Emilie Enger Mehl, did not say how much private companies running accommodation for refugees will have their profits limited by. 

However, Mehl added that it was natural that private firms should expect to earn something for providing emergency accommodation on behalf of the public sector. 

She noted that without private companies, the state would struggle to offer suitable capacity for the influx of refugees it is expecting. 

Immigration into Norway increased in 2021

Norway registered a growth in net immigration in 2021 following a decline the year prior triggered by the pandemic, figures from Statistics Norway have revealed. 

Last year, 54,000 people immigrated to Norway, while 34,000 emigrated. Despite there being travel restrictions in place for much of the year, the figures for 2021 are similar to 2018. 

58 municipalities registered a positive net immigration, compared to 41 the year before. Immigration has helped to prevent declining populations in a number of areas across the country. 

LO and NHO say that up to 20,000 Ukrainians could find work in Norway relatively quickly

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) and Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) say they expect Ukrainian refugees to be welcomed into Norway’s workforce and that as many as 20,000 could find work quickly. 

“It is good for the refugees to get to work. It is good for the children to get out of school and kindergarten. And it is good for employers to get help,” NHO chief Ole Erik Almlid told newspaper Aftenposten.

Head of LO Peggy Hessen Følsvik said that it is essential to ensure that Ukrainians are not exploited on the basis of their situation.

“We must ensure that they enter a safe working life and are not exploited,” she said. 

Airline says there’s no need for runway expansion at Oslo Gardermoen

Airline SAS has said that there is no need for a third runway at Oslo Gardermoen. 

“As for the question of a third runway at Gardermoen, we do not see a need for this today,” SAS’s director of public relations, Knut Morten Johansen, told Dagavisen.

Johansen added that any significant infrastructure changes at airports in the future should take electric aircraft into account. 

