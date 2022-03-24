For members
NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP
Do children born in Norway qualify for citizenship?
A Norwegian passport comes with many benefits, and the country allows dual citizenship. So, what are the rules for the children of foreign nationals born in Norway?
Published: 24 March 2022 12:30 CET
Not all children in Norway become citizens automatically. Pictured is a mother and child in Ålesund, Norway. Photo by Andrei Miranchuk on Unsplash
For members
NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP
Why your Norwegian citizenship application might be rejected and how to avoid it
Norwegian citizenship comes with many benefits, however, several requirements need to be met to obtain it. The UDI has revealed the most common reasons why applications were turned down in 2021.
Published: 28 January 2022 14:18 CET
Updated: 12 February 2022 16:16 CET
Updated: 12 February 2022 16:16 CET
These a0re the most common reasons why citizenship applications were rejected in 2021. Pictured is Ålesund, west Norway. Photo by Samuel Han on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments