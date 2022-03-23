Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news. 

Published: 23 March 2022 09:33 CET
A house in rural Norway, read about the latest news in today's roundup of important news.
Read about the latest on Ukrainian refugees and refugee centres, immigration statistics and what airlines think of an expansion to Oslo Gardermoen in today's roundup of important news. pictured is a house in rural Norway. Photo by robin mikalsen on Unsplash

Justice ministry to put profit cap on private refugee centres

The majority of emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees is provided by private companies, and Norway’s Minister of Justice has said the government will put a cap on their earnings. 

The justice minister, Emilie Enger Mehl, did not say how much private companies running accommodation for refugees will have their profits limited by. 

READ MORE: What special rules have Norway put in place to help refugees from Ukraine? 

However, Mehl added that it was natural that private firms should expect to earn something for providing emergency accommodation on behalf of the public sector. 

She noted that without private companies, the state would struggle to offer suitable capacity for the influx of refugees it is expecting. 

Immigration into Norway increased in 2021

Norway registered a growth in net immigration in 2021 following a decline the year prior triggered by the pandemic, figures from Statistics Norway have revealed. 

Last year, 54,000 people immigrated to Norway, while 34,000 emigrated. Despite there being travel restrictions in place for much of the year, the figures for 2021 are similar to 2018. 

READ MORE: How many people move to Norway for family reasons, and where do they come from?

58 municipalities registered a positive net immigration, compared to 41 the year before. Immigration has helped to prevent declining populations in a number of areas across the country. 

LO and NHO say that up to 20,000 Ukrainians could find work in Norway relatively quickly

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) and Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) say they expect Ukrainian refugees to be welcomed into Norway’s workforce and that as many as 20,000 could find work quickly. 

“It is good for the refugees to get to work. It is good for the children to get out of school and kindergarten. And it is good for employers to get help,” NHO chief Ole Erik Almlid told newspaper Aftenposten.

Head of LO Peggy Hessen Følsvik said that it is essential to ensure that Ukrainians are not exploited on the basis of their situation.

“We must ensure that they enter a safe working life and are not exploited,” she said. 

Airline says there’s no need for runway expansion at Oslo Gardermoen

Airline SAS has said that there is no need for a third runway at Oslo Gardermoen. 

“As for the question of a third runway at Gardermoen, we do not see a need for this today,” SAS’s director of public relations, Knut Morten Johansen, told Dagavisen.

Johansen added that any significant infrastructure changes at airports in the future should take electric aircraft into account. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Find out what’s going on in Norway on Tuesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news. 

Published: 22 March 2022 09:37 CET
Interest rate rise coming this week

Experts expect that the key interest rate in Norway will be raised from 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent this Thursday. 

Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, is responsible for raising the key interest rate. As many as four interest rates are expected this year. 

“The starting point is that the interest rate is very low. It is much lower than the normal level for Norges Bank, which means that monetary policy is very expansionary,” Kyrre Aamdal, senior economist at DNB, told news wire NTB. 

First Ukrainian patients arrive in Norway 

The first Ukrainian patients to arrive from neighbouring countries around Ukraine arrived in Norway on Monday. 

“It is a small consolation to be able to help in this terrible situation. I am happy that the first patients are coming to Norway today, and I am confident that they will receive the best possible treatment in Norway. I send them my warmest thoughts,” Minister of Health Ingvild Kjerkol told NTB. 

Last week, the government said it aimed to bring 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to Norway. In addition, the government announced that it would also bring 550 patients requiring medical care to Norway and their close family members. 

READ MORE: What special rules have Norway put in place to help refugees from Ukraine?

Wage settlement talks for construction industry break down

A disagreement over minimum wage and the use of piecework has led to a breakdown in talks in the wage settlement for the construction industry. 

The talks between the Norwegian Construction Industry Association and Fellesforbundet will now be handled by an ombudsman (Riksmekleren)

READ ALSO: What foreign residents in Norway should know about workers’ unions

The talks between the industry organisation and trade union broke down after only two days of negotiation. 

3,760 new Covid cases and 480 in hospital 

On Monday, 3,760 new Covid-19 cases were registered by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. 

1,637 fewer cases were registered on Monday than on the same day a week prior, indicating a declining infection trend. 

There were 480 patients in Norwegian hospitals on Monday, ten less than the day before. 54 of those patients were in intensive care, and 20 were on ventilators. 

Over the last seven days, an average of 3,706 infections have been registered per day. The same average a week before was 5,941. 

More than 1.3 million have tested positive for Covid-19 in Norway. 

