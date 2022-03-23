For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Find out what’s going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local’s short roundup of important news.
Published: 23 March 2022 09:33 CET
Read about the latest on Ukrainian refugees and refugee centres, immigration statistics and what airlines think of an expansion to Oslo Gardermoen in today's roundup of important news. pictured is a house in rural Norway. Photo by robin mikalsen on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments