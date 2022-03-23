Read news from:
IMMIGRATION

How has the pandemic affected immigration into Norway? 

The Covid-19 pandemic led to strict travel restrictions domestically and internationally, but, how has this affected immigration into Norway?

Published: 23 March 2022 16:40 CET
Oslo Central Station
Figures have revealed how the pandemic has affected immigration into Norway. Pictured is Oslo Central Station. Photo by Svein Sund on Unsplash

Last year, just under 54,000 people immigrated to Norway, while 34,300 emigrated, figures from Statistics Norway have revealed

Immigration into Norway increased in 2021 despite tight travel restrictions being in place for much of the year, making it harder for people to move to the Nordic country. 

The last entry restrictions barring some travellers from entering weren’t lifted until November last year. Between January and May, stringent measures also meant that only residents and citizens were allowed to enter the country with a few small exceptions. 

Citizens from the EU and European Economic Area made up around two-thirds of all people who moved to Norway. 

Polish nationals made up the largest group to immigrate to and emigrate from Norway last year. The figures for immigration in 2021 are comparable to pre-pandemic years, according to Statistics Norway. The stats agency said that last year’s figures were similar to 2018. 

Last year’s numbers even surpassed 2019, when less than 40,000 non-Nordic citizens relocated to Norway. 

However, according to official figures, the pandemic had a massive effect on immigration in 2020. 

In 2020, 24,400 immigrants made the move to the Scandinavian country. This was the lowest number of people moving to Norway since 2005. 

The numbers from Statistics Norway stated that the pandemic and restrictions introduced as a result were a reason for the massive drop in immigration. 

“The reduced immigration is mostly due to the coronavirus pandemic,” The report stated.

The report on 2021’s figures also said that the pandemic affected net migration in 2020 before activity increased again last year. 

“In 2020, net immigration fell sharply due to the measures against the corona pandemic. In 2021, cross-border migration activity increased again, and thus also net immigration,” Statistics Norway’s latest report stated

UKRAINE

Norway prepares for influx of refugees from Ukraine

Norway is preparing for an influx of people fleeing Ukraine and is working to increase its capacity to receive refugees, the government and immigration authorities said Tuesday. 

Published: 2 March 2022 13:05 CET
Updated: 2 March 2022 15:00 CET
Norway prepares for influx of refugees from Ukraine

The Norwegian government and the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) are bracing themselves for an influx of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine and are working to increase capacity.

“Norway is prepared to take responsibility and provide protection to people on the run. We have been working intensely the last few days. As of now, we do not know how big the influx will be, but it (the situation) can change quickly,” Emilie Enger Mehl, justice minister, told newspaper VG.

Immigration authorities currently have the capacity to receive up to 1,000 refugees at a day’s notice, Frode Forfang, director of the UDI, told VG.

“If it (the influx) came tomorrow, we would manage 1,000 (arrivals) without doing anything extraordinary. But we are in the process of building up and expanding capacity, and we are now preparing to have a much larger capacity than we have at the moment,” Forfang said.

“We do not know how much capacity will be needed. It depends on the pace and how fast this (the situation escalates). We have seen from the past that if there is a crisis, then there are plenty of ways to expand a good deal,” he added.

The Norwegian government has already said that Ukrainians with biometric passports can stay longer than the typically permitted 90 days without a visa until further notice.

The justice minister also said that the government was considering granting Ukrainians in Norway temporary residence for up to three years if they can prove they are citizens.

On Tuesday, the UN said that more than 600,00 had fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

