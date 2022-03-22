Read news from:
Oslo to assess measures to improve air quality

Oslo Municipality is investigating what it can do to improve air quality and avoid exceeding limits on hazardous particulate matter, it announced Tuesday.

Published: 22 March 2022 12:02 CET
The city's local auhtority will be looking into increasing the air quality in Oslo by reducing the number of hazardous particulates. Pictured is barcode in Oslo. Photo by Kamil Klyta on Unsplash

Many associate Norway with fresh mountain air, and some will have even heard anecdotes of the rich and famous paying to fill their homes with air from the country. However, the country’s capital, Oslo, is working to improve air quality, the city’s local authority has announced.

Measures are being mulled over to prevent new limits for hazardous particulate pollutants from being exceeded. New limits for both coarse-grained and fine-grained particulate matter were introduced at the turn of the year.

Coarse-grained pollution is mostly dust and particles from the city’s roads. The limit for this has been exceeded several times this winter, the Urban Environment Agency said.

The agency said that it believed that better routines for cleaning and dust mitigation techniques, which aim to reduce the amount of coarse-grained particle pollution, could be a way of ensuring the city’s air quality remains within acceptable limits.

The main source of fine-grained particle pollution is wood-burning stoves. One option that Oslo could adopt would be a ban on non-clean-burning fireplaces. Bergen Municipality adopted a similar ban last year.

The Urban Environment Agency said that it was too soon to say whether Oslo would introduce a similar ban but that it was working on mapping emissions from wood-burning to help it target measures more effectively.

“We are working to map the emissions from wood-burning so that it will be easier to find and implement targeted measures,” Sirin Stav, environmental councillor in Oslo, told public broadcaster NRK.

The councillor added that a reduction in exhaust fumes from cars means that emissions from wood-burning has emerged as one of the most significant contributors to fine-grained particle pollution.

Earthquake felt throughout western Norway 

The earthquake, which took place on Monday morning, could be felt across large parts of western Norway and had an estimated magnitude of 4.6, according to Norwegian National Seismic Network. 

Published: 21 March 2022 11:20 CET
On Monday morning at around 06:33am, an earthquake was registered in the North Sea between Stad, off the Norwegian coast, and the Faroe Islands. 

According to the Norwegian National Seismic Network, the earthquake was measured at 4.6 on the magnitude scale

Earthquakes of such magnitude are rare in Norway and only occur every ten years or so in western parts of the country, Lars Ottemoller, professor of seismology at the University of Bergen, told local newspaper Bergens Tidende

Ottemoller added that earthquakes of such magnitude are not dangerous for those on land. 

Several residents in western Norway said they felt the quake this morning. 

“I was laying in bed asleep and noticed the glass was rattling, and it rumbled for a while. I thought it might have been a rockslide but then thought of an earthquake,” one resident in western Norway told public broadcaster NRK

“It was really shaking. I lay in bed and ran out onto the patio to see what was happening. They are building in the area, so I thought maybe it was a rock or earth slide, but I finally realised that it was an earthquake,” Another resident from Rogaland told newspaper VG

Oil firm Equinor said that it had shut down its Snorre B platform as a precautionary measure. 

It wasn’t clear when Snorre B, which produces between 30,000-35,000 barrels per day of oil, would resume normal operation, Equinor spokesperson Gisle Ledel Johannessen said.

“Our focus now is on the safety,” he said.

