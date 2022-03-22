Read news from:
Austria
Ex-KGB officer’s superyacht to finally leave Norway after being stranded

An ultra-luxurious yacht owned by a Russian oligarch and former KGB officer may soon be on its way again after weeks of being refused fuel by Norwegians.

Published: 22 March 2022 14:40 CET
The Ragnar.
A 68 meters luxury yacht called Ragnar, owned by a former KGB officer, Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, is pictured at the quay in Narvik, north Norway on March 21, 2022. - Local fuel suppliers refuse to refill the vessel since it arrived at the Narvik port on February 15, 2022, although its owner, linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not on the EU sanctions list. Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

The converted icebreaker is docked in the port of Narvik, a small town in Norway’s far north, where it has been snubbed by fuel suppliers in protest over the Ukraine war.

With its imposing bow and helicopter platform, its dark grey silhouette stands in contrast to the cargo ships that come to load iron ore transported from a mine in neighbouring Sweden.

But, it is the identity of its owner which makes it a local curiosity: the 68-metre (223-foot) yacht, said to house a host of toys — like jet-skis, snowmobiles and ROVs, as well as amenities like an English pub — belongs to Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, according to various yacht industry sites.

T he 67-year-old businessman, who became extremely wealthy after a stint as the head of the mining giant Norilsk Nickel, is said to have links to Vladimir Putin, with whom he served in the KGB in Saint Petersburg, when the city was still called Leningrad.

Although he is not on the list of Russians targeted by European sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, his alleged ties to the Russian leader has spooked locals and when the Ragnar needed to refuel in Narvik, where it anchored on February 15, no one there would sell him fuel.

‘Let them row’

“I have no sympathy for the conduct of the Russians in Ukraine. Why should we help them?” argued Sven Holmlund, director of one of the local suppliers.

“Let them row home. Or hoist sails,” he told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Unable to leave, the yacht has been condemned to stay in port for five weeks now.

There, it has seen NATO warships participating in the Cold Response 2022 exercise, currently taking place in Norway.

This week, the Russian oligarch’s ship was even moored next to the Italian aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi.

The yacht’s captain, a former Royal Marine, has not hidden his frustration.

In a note posted in the harbour, Rob Lankaster said he and his crew were “very disappointed in the double standards” applied by their Norwegian hosts, who agreed to supply Russian fishing trawlers but not the Maltese-flagged yacht he was commanding — which had an all Western crew, and whose owner he claimed not to know.

According to website Superyachtfan, the Ragnar was put up for sale for 69.5 million euros ($76.5 million) in 2021. But there is no indication that the boat was actually sold.

Sailing on Tuesday?

The case is an inconvenience for Norway’s authorities, who have themselves adopted almost all the sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) but are generally reluctant to anger their powerful neighbour.

Seizing the yacht, as France and Italy have done, has been ruled out since Strzhalkovsky is not among those targeted by sanctions.

Without openly encouraging suppliers to have a change of heart, Norwegian minister for fisheries Bjornar Skjaran has signalled that it might be the easiest solution.

“We can all agree that the best thing now would be for the yacht to continue on its way,” he told NRK.

According to the broadcaster, a supplier has finally agreed to sell up to 300,000 litres (about 79,250 gallons) of diesel, which would allow the yacht to set sail on Tuesday.

In the port of Narvik, a tanker truck is waiting near the Ragnar, and the boat’s crew, which is said to have 16 members, seems to be in full preparation, an AFP team at the scene noted.

But the crew and officials are tight-lipped.

Only one British man, who seemed to have a management role, agreed to answer a few questions, without giving his name.

As for a departure on Tuesday, he tentatively said ‘no’, citing unspecified problems with the fuel tank

“The whole situation is absurd,” he said.

Norway announces increased military spending

Norway will spend an additional 3 billion kroner this year to strengthen its military forces in the north near the Russian border, the governemnt announced Friday.

Published: 18 March 2022 13:34 CET
 “Even if a Russian attack on Norway is not likely, we must realise that we have a neighbour to the east that has become more dangerous and more unpredictable,” Norwegian Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen told a press conference, referring to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The extra funds will be used to beef up naval presence in the north, intensify training for both soldiers and reservists and increase stocks of
ammunition, fuel and equipment. They will also be used to increase capacity to receive allied troops and strengthen cyber defence and intelligence.

As the northernmost NATO member in Europe, the Nordic country shares a 196-kilometre (120-mile) land border with Russia in the Arctic and a large maritime border in the Barents Sea.

READ MORE: How Norway’s border with Russia could be affected by the invasion of Ukraine

“We need to increase our presence in the north,” Enoksen said.

“Russia has significant security interests in our region and the north is also of great economic importance to Russia,” he added.

Major naval, air and land manoeuvres are currently underway in Norway in which some 30,000 soldiers from 27 countries, including both NATO members and partners of the military alliance, are taking part.

The exercise Cold Response 2022 is designed to test Norway’s ability to receive allied reinforcements in the event of external aggression

In addition, the exercise is an opportunity for troops to train for combat in cold weather.

Minister of Justice Emilie Enger Mehl said that the Police Security Service (PST) warned of an increased threat of espionage and cyber-attacks in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The government will take action to make society less vulnerable to digital attacks,” Mehl said on Friday.

The increased defence and intelligence spending are part of a broader package in response to the war in Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Friday.

Støre announced in Norway’s parliament, the Storting, on Friday that Norway was expecting to receive around 35,000 refugees fleeing war in Ukraine in 2022 and that immigration authorities were working to increase capacity to process up to 100,000 refugees.

The government also announced a package to support business in northern Norway, particularly in east Finnmark, that will be hit by reduced trade between Norway and Russia due to sanctions. The money will be spent on a support scheme to help companies that will see their income hit by sanctions.

Norway also adopted all EU sanctions announced against Russia up until March 9th into law. However, the government said it would not block Russia Today and Sputnik from being broadcast.

