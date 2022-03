There are more than 300 toll stations in Norway where charges are levied for travelling on certain roads and bridges and through tunnels.

Road tolling in Norway dates back to the late eighties and early nineties when Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim introduced toll rings to finance infrastructure and decrease congestion.

Fast forward to today, and you’ll need to pay a toll to travel into, or to and from, most of Norway’s cities and large towns. Today there are toll rings surrounding Oslo, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Haugesund, Bergen, Askøy, Bodø, Harstad, Grenland, Førde and Trondheim.

Where are the toll roads, and how much do they cost?

Toll stations are pretty much everywhere in Norway. Luckily, there are plenty of maps available online that can point you to where the toll roads are and show you how many there will be along your journey.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens Vegvesen) has a map to help you plan your route.

Vehicles are divided into specific categories, depending on the vehicle type, its weight, whether it’s powered by fuel, electricity, or is a hybrid, will determine how much the toll is.

Greener cars, emission wise that is, generally pay less.

For example, a cross country journey between Oslo and Bergen would just over 460 kroner in tolls if you drove a diesel car, compared to 160 kroner for an electric vehicle.

Different toll booths will also levy different charges, meaning there is no catch-all price. In some places, the toll is higher during peak hours.

Generally speaking, though, toll roads cost between 10 and 40 kroner, though some can be as expensive as 100 kroner.

Luckily, there are various journey planners that will take calculate how much you can expect to pay in tolls during your journey.

Who has to pay?

All drivers, regardless of nationality, are required to pay road tolls. The same applies to whether the vehicle is registered in Norway or not.

How to pay

Fortunately, you won’t have to keep a constant eye for booth stations to pull into and pay a toll, as all levies are charged automatically via the AutoPass system.

All toll operators in the country are a part of the AutoPass system. Once you pass through a toll station, payment will be taken automatically if you have an account, or an invoice will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle’s address.

If you are driving a foreign-registered vehicle and are only visiting Norway, then it is recommended to sign up to the Euro Parking Collection (EPC) for a smoother and quicker process.

If you rent a car in Norway, the vehicle should be registered with AutoPass, and any toll charges will be added to your final bill.

Is there any way to save money on tolls?

You can register for an Autopass tag which will provide a 20 percent discount on vehicles in tariff group one on most toll routes. Tariff group one includes all vehicles with a mass of less than 3,500 kg and those in the M1 category, regardless of weight.

The M1 vehicle category includes passenger vehicles with a maximum of eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat. Most motorhomes, camper vans and certain large cars are included in this vehicle category.

If you were to use the above example of a trip between Oslo and Bergen, you would save almost 145 kroner in tolls.

You will need to pay a deposit of 200 kroner, which will be added to your first toll invoice. Once the tag arrives, you will need to install it. It is installed at the top of the windscreen. You can use this guide here to install it.

Another way to cut down on costs would be to consider taking a train, bus or flight. The journey may take longer, but you will not need to fork out tolls and fuel, making it an attractive cost-cutting solution.